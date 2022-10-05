The Farm 14: Petal takes punishment for washing hair in the sink and tries to defend himself: “I read later”

The digital influencer Pétala Barreiros tried to defend herself after the punishment that all the participants of A Fazenda 14 (Record TV) took because of her and Bia Miranda. The situation, of course, upset the confined, who paid for the attitude of the two with water restriction in the house for 24 hours. This Tuesday (4), in a conversation with Strawberry Shortcake, Pétala said that she did not fully know the rules for members of the “Baia”.

It’s just that when asked by the dancer about the reasons for the two to have washed their hair in the sink, the influencer replied: “Friend, poop on your head, I swear to you”she said, acknowledging that she had made a silly mistake. “Washing your hair is part of the bath”pointed out Strawberry Shortcake, remembering that it is something that is usually done in the shower.

Petal defended himself by saying that he did not want to generate a punishment for the confined: “Do you think that if I thought it would generate punishment, I wouldn’t get in the hot shower right away? It’s stupid, it’s idiocy that comes to mind, I said: ‘ah, I can use the sink any way I want'”assessed Deolane’s friend. “So much so that I told Bia: ‘I’m going to wash my hair.’she continued.

Strawberry Shortcake then began to explain the rules to the pawn: “They are very clear, with the door closed, you can brush your teeth, wash your hands. If it’s open, you can’t even wash your hands”, revealed the dancer to her friend. Petala regretted the situation and said that she only realized it later: “I saw it, then I read it, because I couldn’t have read it before, right? It was written only for the purposes for which it was intended”acknowledged Petal.