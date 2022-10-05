The Farm 2022: Tiago, Alex, Deborah and Rosiane are in the Roça and one will not do the Farmer’s Test; know who

After a chaotic day with the right to production needing to intervene in the general fight in “A Fazenda 2022”, the participants went to form another Roça in the program. Alex, Tiago, Deborah and Rosiane are in Roça and one of them received the veto and will not be able to participate in the Farmer’s Trial.

Alex was nominated by Vini, which is not surprising after the various disagreements. “He tries to sabotage me sometimes, he tries to undermine the friendships inside, reverse my linesmy reasons, like the first day. My vote goes to Alex“, justified Vini.

On the other hand, Alex justified that Vini is prejudiced. “He was prejudiced with very sensitive matters. He was xenophobic with Shay, he was sexist talking about a woman’s clothes and homophobic using a pejorative word gazelle with a person who entered this reality show assuming your sexual orientation“, he countered.

Who won’t do the Farmer’s Trial in The Farm 2022?

The house was divided between voting for Shayan and Tiago Ramos, with the power of the red flame Iran gave up R$ 5 thousand to vote twice, taking Neymar’s ex-stepfather to Roça. Tiago, defended by Sonia Abrão after Record’s attitude, pulled Deborah onto the stool. During the remaining one, Rosiane stayed behind and had to face another Roça.

For the second time, Rosi decided to veto Deborah. The redhead goes straight to the hot seat and won’t be able to do the Farmer’s Trial. If you don’t win the Farmer’s Trial, this will be the second consecutive Roça that Rosiane and Deborah face. Last time, the partials of the UOL poll came to a technical tie and Ingrid was eliminated after the horse poop episode on the participants’ clothes.