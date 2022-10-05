The movie on Netflix that everyone should watch to believe in miracles and calm the heart

Fate prepares surprises for us, and many of these surprises translate into resounding failures, which in turn hide great opportunities for discovering new ways to achieve results we’ve been dreaming of for a long time — as long as we’re not afraid to fight. We all face seemingly invincible obstacles throughout life, but climbing these walls is not for everyone. Until it is concluded that possible sacrifices are worth it, we suffer from the evils that only we ourselves can feel, announced by those very singular moments of doubt, anguish, loneliness in which every man on the face of the planet becomes more master of himself, more aware of his spirit and of the infinite force that exists in him. Preserving one’s essence while seeking the necessary conditions for desirable change is one of the great mysteries of living, and for that very reason, achieving this goal is often the greatest feat of a man.

The dream — and the need — of reinventing oneself, of taking one’s own life in one’s hands and transforming it is all that is needed in those blocks of existence in which all one wanted was to have the chance to exercise the sacred right to conquer. the bread that nourishes the body and the peace that calms the soul without interference of any kind, as if living were something simple and as full of vigor as a game. In “Brian Banks: The Broken Dream” (2019), director Tom Shadyac refers to the story of an American football star fallen from grace, but who does not accept the ruin and goes to fight, until he twists the score in his favor. . It’s not exactly easy, but it’s just what you have to do in these moments when everything we thought was rightfully ours seems increasingly far away, and for reasons that are so absurd, they escape the understanding of anyone who values ​​true justice. — not least because justice itself shows itself to be a mixture of mistakes and contradictions, a combination that is always very dangerous when it comes to individuals who do not arouse the interest of the majority.

Doug Atchison bases his screenplay on the life of Brian Banks, the former NFL player, falsely accused of rape when he was still a rising star in the sport. Badly advised, Banks ended up facing a trial that slaughtered him, he spent six years in jail, and since then he has had to get used to seeing his name associated with sexual scandals whenever any other episode of the genre pops up in the press. Of course, in times of female empowerment, the slightest reference to a man minimally suspected of such a heinous crime is enough to suggest the most heterogeneous audiences, but we have to be calm here. Shadyac uses Atchison’s argument in order to make it clear that, as much as the athlete gathered all the evidence regarding a natural guilt crystallizing around his figure, this time everything smacked of a crude setup, whose real reason pointed to a situation even more vexing—and not for him.

A rising linebacker at the prestigious Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, California, Banks, vividly played by Aldis Hodge, sees his world come crashing down when he dumps a girl who had seduced him. He and the girl—whose name has been withheld and in the story is called Kennisha Rice, played by Xosha Roquemore—had headed down the hall to one of the farthest wings of the university, but along the way all the rooms were full, and many with their doors wide open: that is, an attack such as that alleged by the alleged victim would have been impossible. The great irony that the director makes a point of emphasizing is that the title character, a handsome man with a reputation for being a conqueror, throws himself into the biggest hell of his life precisely for daring to break with the stereotypes that certainly stigmatized him in the small mouth. . Had he gone ahead, the girl would have been satisfied, possibly forget about him in a little over a week, and life would have taken its course.

From the second act, Banks has the guidance of attorney Justin Brooks, Greg Kinnear, and awakens the disturbed interest of personal trainer Karina Cooper, who helps him get back in shape. Melanie Liburd is pleasantly surprised to have the sensitivity to show her character’s charm for a man she would have to abhor, due to a trauma in this universe, but for whom she falls in love and, rightly, defends without fear.

Movie: Brian Banks: A Broken Dream

Direction: Tom Shadyac

Year: 2019

Genres: Drama/Biography

Note: 8/10