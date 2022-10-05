The Risk of Early Alzheimer’s in People with Down Syndrome | Longevity Blog: how to use it

In recent years, the American doctor Tara Goodwin began to dedicate herself exclusively to adult patients with Down Syndrome. A member of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, activist for the rights of this group, and herself the mother of a child with the condition, one of her goals is to guarantee the quality of life of those people who face an increased risk of Alzheimer’s Disease.

In 1904, the life expectancy of a patient with Down was 9 years; in 1984 it was 28; today is around 60 years old. What has changed? Before, they did not undergo surgical procedures, although problems such as congenital heart disease are frequent in those who have the syndrome.

“It was a huge advance that made it possible to increase their life expectancy, but these adults suffer from accelerated aging and, at 40, they have problems that afflict the elderly. Alzheimer’s can manifest between the ages of 35 and 40”, explained the doctor in an online event held in September. and why this happens? The syndrome is a genetic disorder in which, instead of having two chromosomes in the 21st pair, a person has three. To complicate matters, chromosome 21 carries the gene for APP, the amyloid precursor protein, which plays a crucial role in Alzheimer’s: it turns into the beta-amyloid protein, which can clump together in plaques that damage the brain. In short: the increased risk is linked to the fact that they carry three chromosomes 21.

However, Dr Tara warns that the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s has to be by exclusion and that there are other medical conditions associated with Down Syndrome to be checked first, because they also cause changes in behavior, such as hypothyroidism, sleep apnea, hearing loss or visual: “Hearing loss, for example, can be confused with disorientation. Symptoms of thyroid dysfunction include fatigue, slow thinking and irritability, but the correct treatment resolves these issues.” There are also tests indicated for those who present a picture of intellectual impairment and their orientation is that they should be done between 35 and 40 years old and repeated annually.

In his assessment, drugs for anxiety, depression and insomnia can come up against severe side effects: “polypharmacy is especially dangerous for this group”. It values ​​non-drug interventions and, in order to reduce the anguish that befalls people with dementia – because they lose track of what is happening – suggests a large table with the agenda for the day: “with a list of activities that can be consulted at At any given time, the routine becomes more predictable and less frightening.”