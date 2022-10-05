The squad’s squad list for the World Cup is 80% defined, says César Sampaio, Tite’s assistant | Brazilian Team

Coach Tite has not yet finalized the list of players who will be called up for the World Cup, but he has 80% of the list defined. Who says it is César Sampaio, assistant coach in the Brazilian team.

In an interview with the podcast “Denilson Show”, César Sampaio spoke about the choice of the 26 athletes who will seek the sixth world championship at the end of the year, in Qatar:

– It is not closed (the call-up list). It is structured, I can say that it has 80% of the names – said the assistant, before continuing:

– In this call-up (for the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia) we unfortunately lose Alex Sandro, who couldn’t make it. There is this internal competition in the positions, we cannot close. I think it’s hard to come up with a guy that no one has seen, who will make games in a short space of time to come and surprise all of us. I find it difficult to be at 50. But the (list) of 26 is not closed yet – he pondered.

1 of 2 César Sampaio is Tite’s assistant in the Brazilian team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF César Sampaio is Tite’s assistant in the Brazilian team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

César Sampaio also celebrated the increase from 23 to 26 players per team in the Cup.

The call-up of the Brazilian team for the World Cup will be on November 7. Before that, on October 21, the CBF will send FIFA a pre-list with 55 players.

The assistant explained that all members of the Canarian technical commission watch nine games per round (from the championships in Brazil and abroad) and produce reports. Then, based on these observations, they debate who should be drafted. According to him, Tite listens to everyone, weighs in and makes the final decision.

Brazil debuts in the World Cup on November 24, against Serbia. The Qatar World Cup Group G still has Switzerland and Cameroon.

+ CLICK HERE and see more news from the Selection