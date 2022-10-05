There is already a date for the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft

Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard was the biggest news of the beginning of the year. However, although months have passed, the acquisition still follows the legal procedures necessary to be certified. For now, agencies in Brazil and Saudi Arabia appear to have given their approval to the purchase, although others like those in the UK still prefer to be cautious in their investigation.

Well, thanks to VGC, we learned that the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Xbox was presented yesterday to the regulatory body of the European Union. According to the EU competition policy record, Microsoft has filed for takeover in the last few hours and has already entered a provisional deadline to make its decision known. Specifically, the day chosen by the body is November 8.

So it seems that on November 8, or perhaps a few days earlier, we will be able to know the decision of the European Union’s regular body on the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Xbox. For the time being, the procedure will have to be followed with caution, because, as we mentioned earlier, while it is true that the acquisition was approved in some territories, there are others where the fear of a monopoly is more pronounced.