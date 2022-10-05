These are the signs that are most easily deceived

You certainly know and have used the clown emoji on WhatsApp and other social networks. Know that even in astrology it can serve many people. Find out today which signs are champions of being deceived according to astrology.

What is your “clown” level? See which zodiac signs are more innocent

Check out how dumb you are, according to astrology (don’t be offended, it’s just a curiosity):

Hardest signs to be deceived: Leo, Aries, Capricorn and Scorpio.

Overall, these three signs are the most suspicious: Aries, Leo, Capricorn and Scorpio. That’s not to say they’re never fooled, just that it’s harder to get the word out on these people than on others. In fact, perhaps they are the ones who deceive others the most.

Average “clown” level: Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius and Aquarius

Now it’s time to discover those who have an average ease of falling into the “consecutor’s tale”. Gemini, Sagittarius, Taurus and Aquarius are on this list. Deep down, they just want to be free and they don’t care much about other people. This indifference is exactly what makes them a little easier to manipulate.

Signs that are very easily deceived: Cancer, Virgo, Libra and Pisces

Finally, the signs that tend to fall like ducklings in the most outlandish stories possible are these: Pisces, Cancer, Libra and Virgo. These people get carried away, especially in matters beyond their knowledge. So be smart if you are ruled by any of these houses. Other people may want to trip you up.

Attention: remember that this information takes astrological predictions into account. However, they should not be seen as a kind of diagnosis. They are just data that serve as a reflection for the attitudes that each person decides to take in life.

In addition, it is necessary to emphasize that a person’s birth chart can define several different aspects and that they overlap with some of the characteristics of the sun sign (by birth).