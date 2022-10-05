Thirteen whales turn up dead in Argentine Patagonia

Thirteen specimens of southern right whales turned up dead in the sanctuary of Golfo Novo and Península de Valdés, Argentine Patagonia, for reasons that are being investigated, informed the Whale Conservation Institute (ICB).

“The individuals were detected between September 24 and October 2 in the waters of the New Gulf”, informed the ICB, without ruling out that the animals were victims of biotoxins.

The institute estimated that “the most urgent objective is to perform the autopsy of the whales and analyze samples of water and bivalves to determine the presence of biotoxins by harmful algal blooms (commonly called red tide), one of the hypotheses for the death of whales”. .

The mortality was detected in the midst of a season with a record presence of cetaceans, a magnet for tourism. The annual photo-identification survey in the Valdés Peninsula, from August 31 to September 2, recorded 1,420 right whales, the maximum number of individuals observed in 51 years of study, indicated the ICB on its website.

Image: Publicity/ICB

The scientific director of the entity, Mariano Sironi, declared that “although the number of adult whales killed this season is still lower than last season, it is worrying that the deaths have been recorded in such a short period of time”.

Marcela Uhart, director of the Health Monitoring Program (PMS), highlighted that “events with an unusual number of adult whales killed in a short period of time and in the same area can be indicators of local environmental variables that contribute to the death of whales. “.

The mayor of neighboring Puerto Pirámides, Fabián Gandón, said there was “an unusual increase in what is known as red tide in the Novo and San José gulfs” in the interior of the Valdés Peninsula.