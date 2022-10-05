this is the house of Nany People

All pink, Cinderella collection and sanctuary itself: this is the house where Nany People live

the comedian Nany People opened his house to the channel ‘GNT House‘ and showcased her pink world, with her own shrine and doll collection.

Before opening the door, the artist gave the message that people would see many objects and that some people even call her hoarders.

“My house is my kingdom, so you’ll see a lot of objects here, you’ll think, ‘Oh, Nany is a hoarder. None of that, I am a gifted person, there are many received here and each object has a story”, explained Nany People.

Right at the entrance of the residence, it is possible to see the immensity of pink things that are in the comedian’s house, and near the door there is a small shrine full of images of Catholic saints.

“As a good miner that I am, you have to have an oratory at home, so welcome to my oratory, which is my protection that I adore and I refer to each one of them. In my living room there is a picture of the Sacred Heart”, she said, who has a lot of faith.

“I’m pissed off with Simaria”, Christina Rocha was sincere in a message to Simone’s sister: “He is mine” This famous man was diagnosed with dementia, made Brazil cry and now lives isolated at home Daughter of Marcos Palmeira appears in a very rare photo and for many, she is the most beautiful woman in Brazil

Then he explained why his walls are pink: “My house is all pink, the walls are all pink, because when I was a child my father used to say: ‘Boys wear blue, girls wear pink’. Brave pink world”

Finally, she showed her doll collection, with cinderella from all over the world, straight to her shelf.

“Every child has a mania for collecting. My brothers collected figurines and I collect Cinderella, there are Cinderellas from all over the world, some I bought, others I won, I even have one tattooed on my back”, showed Nany People.