Tiago confronts Thomaz and Alex about accusation

Tiago Ramos confronted Alex Gallete after hearing accusations that he was using his drinking and quitting threats as a game in “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV). Alex, who talked about it with Thomaz yesterday, asked to invite the actor to the debate.

“It came to me saying that I was doing this [bebedeira e ameaças de desistência] a game”, said Tiago.

“Call him [Thomaz]so we can talk”, proposed Alex. Tiago insisted: “But who said that?”.

Thomas was awakened and explained his version: “He [Alex] said that you [Tiago] arrived and said: ‘I wonder if the public is enjoying it’? About this whole thing about you asking to go out every Friday. But Alex didn’t tell who you told this to. And then he said he thinks this is being good for you, and that’s why every Friday you’re doing it [ameaçando desistir]and he thinks this is a game”.

The actor continued: “I told you that was you [Tiago], that you spent all week thinking and, when you drank, you took courage. And then you [Alex] said that he thinks that [bebedeira] is being nice to him and that you think he’s doing it as a game. I said no”.

Alex was furious with Thomaz: “We had such a cool idea for you to take something that has nothing to do with it and invent ef*da”.

“Did I make it up? Didn’t you say that?”, asked the actor. Alex denied: “That way she was taken, no. You talked about your relationship and I said that everything here is a game. Your relationship with Tati can be a game. When I talked about Tiago, I said: ‘ This can be very dangerous, the crowd can get sick, or this can be his game. And if it’s his game, it’s his game. Because I have my game. That’s what I said. And I still said : ‘I think the public must be having fun. If he knows how to dose, he can do well'”.

“Yes, yes,” confirmed Thomaz.

“I would never do such a thing as a game. It’s an inner problem of mine. I didn’t want you two to be talking about some f*cking thing that gets in my ear one way. Don’t touch my f*cking name , bro!”, shouted Tiago.

“I didn’t touch it! Thomas came to ask”, defended Alex. Tiago repeated: “Don’t talk about me! If he’s going to talk about me, he calls me in the f * r*ck a corner and says, f ****!”.

“In this situation now there is no way to identify if it is Thomaz or Alex who is saying something. Thomaz said one way, Alex another”, analyzed Deolane.

“I don’t trust people. It’s to be taken in the ass! I had the attitude of a man and I’m not going to keep quiet listening to this disgrace here”, finished Tiago, leaving and going to the pantry to drink water.

