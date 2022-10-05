Tips to save up to R$ 3 thousand at the supermarket that nobody counts

THE inflation has haunted the finances of Brazilians in recent months, when the prices of products, especially food, soared in supermarkets. The way found by the population became the economy, in the reduction of shopping trips. The good news is that you can save up to R$3,000 a year by following just a few tips.

Through the study “Supermarket Price Guide”, a survey carried out by the Brazilian Consumer Protection Association (Proteste), the variation in prices for products charged in Brazilian markets can reach 487%. More than 700 points of sale and 92 thousand prices were analyzed.

One of the points of the research shows that prices are usually lower in peripheral neighborhoods. In addition, consumers who detach themselves from famous brands and opt for lesser-known ones may end up saving more on their monthly purchases.

In Rio de Janeiro, if a consumer opts for a brand that is not a sales leader, for example, he can save up to R$ 3,035.40. But if he chooses more expensive ones, the reduction is smaller, around R$ 2,231.40.

Tips for saving at the supermarket

According to the specialist and finance professor at IBMEC, Gilberto Braga, the first step is to analyze the booklet offered by the establishment before deciding to buy, as it contains the prices of promotions and discounts for that period.

“For those who don’t have an app, the ideal is to do a survey in the region based on these inserts that are on the door of supermarkets. There you have the items on sale. This type of housewife and consumer may or may not be motivated to enter the supermarket from one or more offers that fit their shopping profile”, said the professor.

Another tip, this time from financial educator Aline Soaper, says it’s important to keep an eye on all parts of the shelves before choosing the ideal product. Usually those that are visible to the eye are more expensive and those that the supermarket wants to sell.

The educator also recommends that people take advantage of close-to-expiration offers, which are usually cheaper. In addition, the practice avoids buying excess items. Fruits and vegetables on promotion days at the supermarket also become excellent allies for the economy.

“Research prices in different markets, research the prices of different brands of the same product, make a list of what you are going to buy, avoid going to the market hungry, because you end up taking more than you scheduled. You should also avoid taking children with you when shopping, as we may end up buying items such as goodies, etc. It is important to keep your calculator handy when shopping, keep an eye on promotions advertised on the internet, in inserts, on supermarket social networks. And also take products in economic packaging”, completed Soaper.