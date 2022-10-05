Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Hire Lawyers to Handle Divorce

American football player Tom Brady and Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen would have hired a lawyer to start the couple’s divorce process. The information was released by the international portal Page Sixthis Tuesday (4/10).
Photos of model Gisele Bündchen and athlete Tom Brady together
The two met in 2006 and have been married for 13 years. According to the website, the couple has been living in separate houses since August. The celebrities are looking for agreements to share their fortune, which includes a total of R$ 134 million in properties.
Furthermore, the couple also wants to share custody of their children, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian.
Retirement
In February, with the end of the 2021 season, Tom Brady had announced his retirement. However, just 40 days later, he announced his return to the Buccaneers. The star had not yet terminated his contract with the team.
In an interview with Elle Magazine, in September, Gisele said that she would like her husband to retire from the lawns and also to be more present in the family’s life. The model emphasized that although this was her wish, it was important that the player followed what made him happy.