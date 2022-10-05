Tottenham didn’t take advantage of the best chances and the draw in Frankfurt leaves Group D even more even

Since the Champions League draw, Group D was considered one of the most evenly matched in the competition. The round reaffirms an open scenario, with no team able to emerge. Inside Deutsche Bank Park, Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham missed the chance to take a step forward in the classification zone, with the 0-0 draw. The Eagles had some good moments in the game and, considering the opponent’s investment, the result It doesn’t even look so bad even indoors. Spurs, after all, were more dangerous and created more opportunities inside the area. Antonio Conte’s team remains cluttered in the Champions League.

Eintracht Frankfurt kept their traditional 3-4-3. Randal Kolo Muani commanded the attack, with support from Daichi Kamada and Jesper Lindström. Mario Götze was the main absence of the team, after being decisive at the weekend against Union Berlin. Tottenham already repeated the formation of the London derby, with the front set lined up with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Richarlison. Emerson Royal and Ivan Perisic were the wingers.

The match started cautiously, until Tottenham started to loosen up more. Spurs scored earlier than usual and didn’t allow Eintracht Frankfurt to go out that much. Emerson Royal participated a lot in the beginning, triggered by the right. And the first good opportunity would come after a free kick, without anyone being able to complete Son’s cross. It was only after 15 minutes that the Eagles managed to establish themselves in the match and made the opponents retreat. However, their attempts would end up blocked and would generate at most a sequence of corners.

At 25, Harry Kane appeared alone in the area, but he didn’t hit the ball after Son’s cross and his slight deflection went out. Despite the scare, it wasn’t a match with many chances. With the teams in similar game systems, there was a little space left only on the wings. As much as Frankfurt grew, they couldn’t create enough to take zero off the scoreboard. In this way, the best opportunities followed with Tottenham. Son had a great chance at 40, with a fast ball, but he rushed the shot and sent it out. Soon after, Perisic was caught just in time and the soft kick came close. The Germans went to the changing rooms relieved.

The second half started again better for Eintracht Frankfurt, who managed to accelerate in the attack and would put Hugo Lloris to work. The goalkeeper would be vital in the fifth minute, when Djibril Sow launched and Angsar Knauff hit a volley alone in the area, but weak. By the time Tottenham woke up, Evan Ndicka had to stop Kane in the small area and the Londoners felt a lack of more accurate finishes, without even making it difficult for Kevin Trapp until then. Son would fail again in the sequence, in a crooked shot. In the 11th minute, Frankfurt made their first change, with Rafael Santos Borré replacing Kolo Muani in attack. In a duel that continued to be more open, the Eagles took risks. Jesper Lindström almost punished an error by Eric Dier, with a first shot from the penalty area line. The ball whizzed past Lloris, who didn’t complain about his luck.

As the minutes passed, the match would slow down and without much pressure. Even the substitutions didn’t make as much of an impact, with Richarlison leaving the field in the 34th for Bryan Gil’s entry. Defenses prevailed, especially the good work of Djibril Sow and Daichi Kamada in the midfield of Eintracht Frankfurt. Tottenham still tried a little more after 35, but the German defense always appeared in a safe way. The zero did not come out of the account.

Group D is the most balanced in the Champions League at the moment. Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt have four points in the fight for the classification zone. Sporting is in the lead with six points, but the rout suffered by Olympique de Marseille in the visit to the Vélodrome put some spice in the situation. It is certain that the Germans and English need to present more than what was seen in Deutsche Bank Park, although equality does not seem so bad to the hosts due to the risks in the first half.