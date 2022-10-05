Tournament-winning duo expelled for putting weights on fish

A pair of fishermen were about to receive a prize worth R$ 150,000 for the incredible weight of the fish they caught during a competition in Ohio, USA, when they were publicly exposed by the organizers. They found that the men had stuffed the fish presented at the tournament with lead weights and fillets of other fish.

Jason Fischer, director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament, said in a video posted on the competition’s official page that he became suspicious when a team’s fish weighed almost twice what he expected at the championship weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio.

“When we weighed the green beaks caught by this team in the bucket, it looked like they should each weigh 1.8 kilograms, but the total weight indicated that they weighed at least 3.18 kilograms each,” the director said in the video. “I thought, that’s just not possible,” he said. “I could also hear the crowd mumbling, saying ‘no way, no way’.”

Fischer claimed that by touching one of the fish, he was able to feel hard objects inside it. The moment Fischer discovered the alleged cheating was documented in videos posted on social media, showing the director, surrounded by competitors, slicing the fish with a knife and pulling out what he explained was a lead ball.

Jacob Runyan, a member of the duo who allegedly cheated, was silent upon being discovered. “We’ve got weights inside the fish,” Fischer shouted. In the official video posted on the networks, it is possible to see when the participants start hurling insults at Runyan.

“You’ve just lost everything,” one person says to the fisherman. The video also shows Fischer telling Runyan to leave and asking the crowd not to touch him.

Runyan and your teammate, chase Cominsky, should win a prize of nearly R$150,000, Fischer told CNN. The prize money, paid in each tournament he organizes, comes from the entry fee each fisherman pays to compete.

Fischer organizes about eight tournaments throughout the year, attracting competitors from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Competitors face off to see who can achieve the most total weight for a bucket of five fish caught in Lake Erie.

Outraged by what happened, Fischer says that the tournament’s organization is in contact with local authorities. Stephanie O’Grady, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, told CNN that the department collected evidence on Friday and is preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Attorney’s Office.