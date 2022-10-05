Trio wins Nobel Prize in Physics for discoveries in quantum mechanics – News

A trio of scientists was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, the country’s capital, on Tuesday (4). The chosen ones are Alain Aspect, from the University of Paris-Saclay and Polytechnic School, from France; John F. Clauser, from California, United States; and Anton Zeillinger, from the University of Vienna, Austria.

The award was given for “experiments with entangled photons, establishing violations of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.” Eva Olsson, a member of the Nobel Physics Committee, explained the importance of recognizing studies in the area.

“Quantum information science is moving rapidly and vibrantly. It has broad and potential implications in areas such as information transfer security, quantum computing, and detection technology. Its origin is related to quantum mechanics. Its predictions have opened doors to another world.” and also shook the foundations of how we interpret measures”, he detailed.





“What is now considered logical, measurable and quantifiable was initially discussed by Niels Bohr and Albert Einstein in philosophical terms. John Bell turned philosophical debate into science and provided applicable foundations, which launched practical experiments. This year, the Nobel Prize for Physics honors the groundbreaking work of Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeillinger, who took Bell’s challenges and brought them to the lab.”

The Swedish academy points to quantum computers, quantum networks and secure quantum encrypted communication as areas of application for research in quantum mechanics.

The three scientists will share 10 million Swedish kronor, around R$4.8 million. The amount will be presented by King Carl 16 at a ceremony in Stockholm on December 10th.

Last year, the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Japanese-American scientist Syukuro Manabe and German Klaus Hasselmann for their work on physical models of climate change, as well as Italian Giorgio Parisi for his work on the interaction of disorder and fluctuations. in physical systems.

Yesterday, the academy awarded Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Pääbo, 67, with the Nobel Prize in Medicine. Acknowledgment to the scientist came after he had sequenced the genome of Neanderthal man and discovered the Denisovan hominid.