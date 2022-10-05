TSE ends counting of votes for the 2022 elections after more than 41 hours

Queues at electoral colleges and votes on paper ballots delayed the completion of ballot boxes; Lula and Bolsonaro go to the second round with 48.43% and 43.20% of the votes, respectively

Reproduction / Superior Electoral Court

The Superior Electoral Court closed the counting of votes this Tuesday



The counting of votes for the first round of the 2022 elections. The process began at 5:00 pm last Sunday, 2, at Superior Electoral Court (TSE), but due to delays in some electoral areas, such as in Rio de Janeiro, where voting took up to 21 hours due to long waiting lines, and in Amazonas, where a ballot box was replaced by paper ballots, the total number of votes ended only this Tuesday, 4th, after more than 41 hours of counting. Despite the delay, the results of the disputes for positions in the Federal and State Legislative and Executive had already been released by the Electoral Court, based on the mathematically consolidated results. In the election to the Presidency of the Republic, which confirmed the dispute in the second round between Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), for example, was released at 9:25 pm on Sunday, with 96.93% of the polls counted. The partial count showed the PT with 47.85% (54.8 million) of the valid votes, compared to 43.7% (50.1 million) for the current Chief Executive.

With a total of 100% of the votes, the final result was 48.43% of support for Lula, which represents 57.2 million votes, against 43.20% for Bolsonaro, who totaled just over 51 million. In third place, Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) took 4.16% of the votes, while Ciro Gomes (PDT) had 3.04%. Other candidates had less than 1% each, they are: Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil, with 0.51%; Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), with 0.47%; Padre Kelmon (PTB), with 0.07% ; Léo Péricles (União Popular), with 0.05%; Sofia Manzano (PCB), with 0.04%; Vera Lúcia (PSTU), with 0.02%; and Constituent Eymael (DC), with 0.01% .