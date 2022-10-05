Twitter finally lets you edit tweets; novelty starts in 3 countries

Twitter has finally answered one of its most frequent requests from users: a button to edit tweets. But you still won’t be able to erase that embarrassing typing mistake of yours: the novelty is only working, for now, in Canada, Australia and New Zealand; soon in the United States.

And even when you get here, be prepared to shell out. The feature is exclusive to Twitter Blue, the paid version of the social network (which is also not available in Brazil – yet).

The edit button is next to the mark of how long ago that post was written, at the top of the text, where the profile username is. The button appears in the shape of a pencil. See below:

now that Edit is rolling out in Twitter Blue Labs, here’s what you can expect see that little icon? it’s there to let you know that the Tweet has been edited pic.twitter.com/Av6vZYuVeO — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 3, 2022

But to avoid losing the original pre-edition text, it is labeled with an inscription “edited” at the bottom, and just click on it to see what the first post said. Look:

There is a time limit. You can only edit a tweet up to 30 minutes after it was posted. Also, it can only be edited up to five times. The idea is to avoid abusing the right to change the text, changing it, for example, to something that says the opposite of what the original had. The intention, with this, is to focus more on issues such as correcting misspelled words, or adding a hashtag that would increase reach.

There are other restrictions. Only tweets that are unique or that cite other tweets can be edited. It is not possible to edit threads (the famous “threads” of tweets), retweets, pinned tweets, tweets made through other platforms and replies (replies to other messages).

In September, in a statement to the American technology website TechCrunch, Twitter said that tests would begin and that the editing time window could change, according to feedback collected from users.

“With Tweet Editing, we hope to make tweeting easier and more accessible, giving people more choice and control in the way they express themselves and how they contribute to the conversations taking place on Twitter,” the company said in announcing the introduction of the new feature.

As it was never possible to change what is posted, just delete and post again, the edit button was something that users of the social network had asked for a long time.

For now, there is no forecast of the arrival of this button for countries where the Twitter Blue service is not present.