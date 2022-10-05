Twitter Shares (TWTR34) Close Up 22.36% After Elon Musk Files A Purchase Offer With Original Terms With the SEC

Twitter shares (TWTR34) soared more than 20% on Nasdaq on news that billionaire Tesla owner Elon Musk will close the purchase of the company for $54.20 a share – about $44 billion in total – being confirmed, after being released to the press earlier. Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs, assets traded on the Brazilian stock exchange) on Twitter rose 21.48%, to R$ 133.62, on B3 this Tuesday (4).

At around 1:20 pm (Brasilia time), trading in Twitter’s shares came to a halt in New York, due to the imminence of a material event. At 4:42 pm, shares reopened with the disclosure of the material fact confirming Musk’s decision to proceed with the acquisition. Assets closed with gains of 22.36% at $52.05.

For a few months now, Musk, Twitter executives and shareholders had been fighting a dispute.

The billionaire earlier this year offered about $44 billion to buy the social network, but later backtracked, claiming that Twitter lied about the number of fake accounts – or “robots” – present on the platform. This data, according to Musk, is crucial in determining the value of the company and its revenue potential.

The two parties went to court to resolve the imbroglio. Until then, the United States Justice has not made a decision on the matter – and Elon Musk himself did not go to court to give his testimony.

Bloomberg and CNBC earlier confirmed that the billionaire made his latest bid for the acquisition of Twitter today in a letter, citing “sources specialized in the matter”.

“In our view, for those who have the action, it makes sense to keep it, because it can be a positive event. Those who are not, however, may have missed the upside“, explains Guilherme Zanin, an analyst at Avenue.

In the final stretch of the trading session, the SEC released a statement showing that Elon Musk filed with the American CVM the proposal to buy Twitter for US$ 54.20 per share, which led to the reopening of the social network’s assets.

Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction that had been settled on April 25, 2022, pursuant to and subject to the conditions set forth therein and pending receipt of the proceeds of the debt financing contemplated by him, according to a letter filed with the SEC.

“The Musk Parties provide this notice without admission of liability and without waiver or prejudice to any of their rights,” the document further reads.

Below is the letter that Musk’s attorney Mike Ringler of Skadden Arps sent to Twitter’s lawyers on October 3, being released in the SEC filing:

Gentlemen:

On behalf of X Holdings I, Inc., X Holdings II, Inc. and Elon R. Musk (the “Musk Parties”), we write to notify you that the Musk Parties intend to proceed with the closing of the transaction contemplated on April 25, 2022 in the transaction agreement, under the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein and pending receipt of the proceeds of the debt financing contemplated by it, provided the Delaware Court of Chancery gives an immediate stay of action, Twitter v. Musk, et al. and adjourn the trial and all other pending proceedings related thereto or other order of the Court.

The Musk Parties provide this notice without admission of liability and without waiver or prejudice to any of their rights, including the right to assert defenses and counterclaims outstanding in the Action, including in the event that the Action fails to stay, Twitter fails or decline to perform its obligations under the Merger Agreement dated April 25, 2022 or if the contemplated transaction fails to complete.