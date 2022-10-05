Twitter stocks have just been suspended following a deal with Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter at the original price of the deal. Thus, the shares rose so much that they had to be suspended.

On Tuesday (4), the Bloomberg and Washington Post newspapers reported that billionaire Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter for the original price of the negotiation, about US$ 44 billion (R$ 230 billion), according to sources who would be following the negotiation. So, with the news, the company’s shares soared.

So, at first, the shares were frozen for five minutes and rose as much as 18% before trading was suspended again.

However, Musk has yet to comment. On the other hand, Twitter stated that it received the letter that Musk’s representatives filed with the SEC, the US body equivalent to the Securities and Exchange Commission, and communicated that “the company’s intention is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share.” , as had already been agreed.

Legal battle

As such, the news comes just before the trial between Musk and Twitter in the Delaware Court of Chancery on Oct. 17, where the social media company was asking Musk to close the deal at $54.20 a share.

The court battle began in July after Musk announced he would withdraw from the deal. At the time, the businessman stated that he would leave the agreement, as he had not been correctly informed about the amount of fake accounts and spam on the platform.

However, Twitter said that it followed what was planned and that it was Musk who failed to comply with the negotiation. With that, the company filed a lawsuit against the billionaire.

Musk’s Defeat

In summary, the first pretrial decisions were in favor of Twitter. In addition, the businessman had difficulty proving that the social network had failed with the terms of the contract, which weighed on his decision, according to the reports.

“This is a clear sign that Musk acknowledged upon reaching the Delaware Courthouse that the odds of winning against Twitter’s board were highly unlikely and that this $44 billion settlement would be completed one way or another,” Dan wrote. Ives, an analyst at Wedbush.

Image: Sergei Elagin/shutterstock.com