Ukraine reports new advances in Russian-occupied territories

President Zelensky highlights that dozens of towns were liberated by his army, particularly in the Kherson region, in the south, illegally annexed by Russia. are making “fast and powerful” advances in the south of the country, ensuring that dozens of localities have been reconquered this week in regions recently annexed by Russia.







Ukrainian soldiers advance in several regions, according to government reports Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The Ukrainian army is making “pretty rapid and powerful advances in the south” of the country, the Ukrainian head of state said during his usual nightly speech on social media.

“Dozens of locations were liberated this week alone” in regions annexed by Russia late last week, he said, citing the regions of Kherson, Lugansk and Donetsk, illegally annexed by Moscow, as well as Kharkiv.

Russia announced the annexation of four regions last Friday (Kherson, Lugansk and Donetsk and Zaporyjia), which is illegal under international law.

Zelensky highlighted, in particular, eight locations reconquered by the Ukrainians in the southern Kherson region, where the Russian army retreated, assuring that the list “is far from complete”.

The retreat was confirmed on maps presented by the Russian Defense Ministry. Compared to the day before, maps show that Russian forces have left a large number of locations in the Kherson region, in particular Dudchany, on the west bank of the Dnieper River, a region that the Ukrainian army has been fighting for several weeks to break through. .

The map of the Kharkiv region in the northeast shows that the Russians left almost the entire east bank of the Oskil River, the last area of ​​the region they still controlled.

“Our soldiers do not stop. It is only a matter of time before we expel the occupier from all our lands”, assured the Ukrainian head of state.

New US military aid

Zelensky also received, on Tuesday, from President Joe Biden, the information that the United States had granted a new package of military aid valued at 625 million dollars.

According to the White House, Biden, who made a phone call to Zelensky alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, reiterated US support for Ukraine’s defense against Russian invasion for as long as necessary.

US assistance includes four high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and associated munitions; 16 155 mm shells and 16 105 mm shells; 75,000 155 mm artillery rounds; 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds and 30,000 120mm mortar rounds, according to the Department of Defense.

The package also includes a thousand 155 mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine Systems; 200 ambush-protected and mine-resistant MaxxPro vehicles; 200,000 rounds of ammunition for small arms; obstacle placement equipment; and Claymore anti-personnel ammunition.

as (Lusa, DPA, Reuters)

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!