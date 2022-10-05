UN warns world is on the brink of recession

The United Nations has issued a warning that the world is “on the brink of recession” and developing nations such as those in Asia could suffer the brunt of this.

Monetary and fiscal policies in advanced economies – including continued increases in interest rates – could push the world into recession and global stagnation, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Monday.

A global slowdown could do worse damage than the financial crisis in 2008 and the Covid-19 shock in 2020, warned UNCTAD in its 2022 Trade and Development Report.

“All regions will be affected, but alarm bells are ringing more for developing countries, many of which are approaching debt default,” the report said.

“We still have time to get off the brink of recession. Nothing is inevitable. We must change course”, the secretary general of the Unctad, Rebeca Grynspan.

Asian and global economies are heading for a recession if central banks continue to raise interest rates without also using other tools and looking at the economy on the supply side, UNCTAD said, adding that a desired soft landing would be unlikely.

“Today we need to warn that we may be on the brink of a policy-induced global recession,” UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebecca Grynspan said in a statement.

“We therefore ask for a more pragmatic policy mix that implements strategic price controls, unexpected taxes, antitrust measures and stricter regulations on commodity speculation. Again, a more pragmatic policy mix… commodity price speculation.”

Impact in Asia

The prognosis is grim across the region, according to the UNCTAD report.

This year’s interest rate hikes in the US will cut about $360 billion of future income for developing countries excluding China, while net capital flows to developing countries have turned negative.

“In the network, developing countries are now funding developed countries,” the report said.

“Interest rate hikes in advanced economies are hitting the most vulnerable hardest. About 90 developing countries have seen their currencies weaken against the dollar this year.”

East and Southeast Asia are expected to record growth rates below those of the five years prior to the pandemic. UNCTAD expects East Asia to grow by 3.3% this year, compared to 6.5% last year.

Expensive imports and a slowdown in global demand for exports, as well as a slowdown in China, will also add more pressure on this part of the region, the report said.

Debt suffering is growing in South Asia and West Asia. Sri Lanka has slipped into sovereign default, Afghanistan remains in debt distress, and Turkey and Pakistan face rising bond yields. Pakistan is suffering from the floods and is already suffering from mounting debt and falling foreign reserves.

“Focusing only on a monetary policy approach – without addressing supply-side issues in trade, energy and food markets – to the cost-of-living crisis can in fact exacerbate it”- UNCTAD