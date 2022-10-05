Unidas Group enters into truck and heavy equipment leasing

Ouro Verde trucks move to the Unidas Group fleet (Photo: Disclosure)

Ouro Verde, a company that manages and outsources fleets of automobiles, trucks, machinery and heavy equipment, belonging to the Canadian group Brookfield Asset Management, this Monday (3) incorporated the Unidas car rental company.

The resulting company, now named United Groupis among the three largest in the sector, with the differential of offering a complete platform of management and rental solutions for light and heavy vehicles, machinery and equipment, covering services for individuals and companies.

Unidas Group now manages 90,000 vehicles and machines

Cláudio Zattar, the new CEO of United Grouphighlights that the operation made it possible to bring together in a single company Ouro Verde’s expertise of almost 50 years in fleet management and outsourcing with Unidas’ experience in light vehicle rental.

“The combination enables companies to continue serving their customers with the dedication, know-how, and customization for which they are recognized in the market, but now under the same brand. With the union of specialized teams on both fronts, our rental solution becomes even more competitive, with complete mobility alternatives for all segments”, says Zattar.

With the operation, the Unidas brand – recognized as one of the most valuable in Brazil, according to the Brand Finance Brazil ranking – now has a fleet of approximately 90,000 assets – including light vehicles, trucks, machinery and heavy equipment –, more than 180 car rental stores for individuals and companies, in addition to more than 20 used car sales points, including light and heavy vehicles, in retail and wholesale.

O United Group now has a total of 3,600 employees.

According to Zattar, the vehicle rental and fleet management market has low penetration in Brazil and is in rapid expansion, presenting a significant growth potential, in line with the rapid changes in the issue of urban mobility and in companies in general, which gradually replace ownership with the use of assets. Therefore, this new moment will bring even more robustness to the operation and will contribute to expanding business throughout the country.

Unidas Group starts to act on multiple fronts

With the union between Unidas and Ouro Verde, the performance of the United Group expands on multiple fronts:

Vehicle and light fleet rental – the business will be maintained with all the services offered, with a platform of solutions for individuals and companies, including fleet management for companies of all sizes. The service can range from car rental for a day to long-term contracts (24 to 36 months), with the possibility of services such as telemetry, supply management, etc.

– the business will be maintained with all the services offered, with a platform of solutions for individuals and companies, including fleet management for companies of all sizes. The service can range from car rental for a day to long-term contracts (24 to 36 months), with the possibility of services such as telemetry, supply management, etc. Leasing, operation and management of heavy vehicles: – The decades-long expertise in this field of activity is offered to customers, with professionals specializing in each of the segments served –agribusiness, road, forestry, electricity, mining, sanitation and industry, among others – that customize solutions for each demand.

The decades-long expertise in this field of activity is offered to customers, with professionals specializing in each of the segments served –agribusiness, road, forestry, electricity, mining, sanitation and industry, among others – that customize solutions for each demand. vehicle subscription – in line with the global trend of replacing property with use in mobility, the combination has the potential to boost the subscription car service aimed at individuals, companies and entrepreneurs, regardless of the size of the business, through Unidas Livre, a recognized brand in the subscription vehicle service.

– in line with the global trend of replacing property with use in mobility, the combination has the potential to boost the subscription car service aimed at individuals, companies and entrepreneurs, regardless of the size of the business, through Unidas Livre, a recognized brand in the subscription vehicle service. Used car sales – the network has more than 20 points of sale of pre-owned, including light and heavy, in retail and wholesale. In addition, it serves the entire country through an online channel.

