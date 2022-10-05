Unimed partners with startup Fix It

Accelerated startup in the first group of Vibee Unimed, Fix It will have its products available at Unimed Vales do Taquari and Rio Pardo. The company produces orthoses for immobilizing limbs and joints using 3D printers.

Produced with biodegradable plastic, the pieces replace plaster orthoses, offering an allergenic, light, airy alternative that allows contact with water, avoiding “plastic bags” when showering. Each copy is prepared from a medical indication and can be purchased by any patient, not only by customers of the cooperative.

Founded in Rio Grande do Norte, Fix It is listed as one of the most promising healthtechs in Brazil. After going through the Vibee acceleration program, the company jumped from a turnover of BRL 851 thousand in 2020 to more than 4 million in 2022. In addition to Brazil, the startup operates in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, it has licenses under development in Mozambique, it is a partnership of the Fisioterapia Sem Fronteiras project, in Tanzania, and is being implemented in Switzerland and El Salvador.

Immersion in Milan inspires Run More

Director of Communication and Marketing at Run More, Ana Dullius experienced immersion in Milan, Italy, a city considered the fashion capital of the world. For three weeks, Ana studied at the Istituto Marangoni – founded in 1935, it is one of the leading schools in the field in the world.

In addition to her studies, she also attended Milan Fashion Week, Italy’s main fashion event, where she saw the news from Brasil Eco Fashion Week, watched the show celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Moncler brand, as well as fashion shows that set the trends for the world – and serve as inspiration for Run More.

Children’s Day should move BRL 8 billion

An estimate released by the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) projects R$ 8.13 billion in sales volume for this year’s Children’s Day. If the expectation is confirmed, retail should present a retraction of 3.1% in financial transactions compared to last year.

The average price of goods and services related to Children’s Day tends to rise 8.7% this year, with emphasis on the 20% rise in the prices of toys, 17.6% in the value of sneakers and 15% in children’s shoes. Of the eleven items evaluated, only video games are cheaper, with a drop of 1.3% compared to last year.

The clothing and footwear segment should account for 29% of the projected sales volume, which represents R$ 2.44 billion. Then comes the electronics and toys sector, with 27% (R$ 2.2 billion).

FAST

• Post-Startup Weekend – The Share Univates condominium receives tomorrow an action that follows the Startup Weekend Lajeado – an immersive challenge in the world of startups, which took place between the 23rd and 25th of September. Open to the community, the event starts at 6:30 pm and will feature a panel with SWL winning teams, followed by a chat to exchange experiences about the event. Participation is free, upon registration at sympla.com.br.

• Work engagement – Registration for the October lunch meeting of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Services and Agribusiness (Cacis) ends today. The event takes place on Friday, the 7th, with a lecture by the clinical and work psychologist Cristiano Dal Forno, who will address the theme “The challenge of producing engagement at work: recognition and creativity of the human factor”. The event starts at 11:45 am, at the Estrela Palace Hotel at a cost of R$ 60 for members of the entity and R$ 70 for the general public. Interested parties must confirm participation by phone (51) 3712-1900 or email [email protected]

• Data Driven Experience – Between the 19th and 20th of October, Lajeado will host the first face-to-face event in Brazil on Data Driven. Promoted by BIMachine, the event will have an immersion format, bringing together lectures, workshops, mentoring and networking with entrepreneurs, managers and experts on the subject. Among the confirmed speakers are the founder and CEO of Exact Sales, Theo Orosco, the Senior Expert in Management Systems, Hermes Freitas, in addition to the CMO of BIMachine, Ana Paula Thesig.