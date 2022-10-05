Unprecedented study records babies’ reaction to the taste of food while in the womb

Would it be possible for our food preferences come “from birth”? In the quest to address this curiosity, a new study conducted by the Fetal and Neonatal Research Laboratory at the University of Durham, UK, made an impressive discovery!







Photo: Psychological Science/Reproduction / Bebe.com

The researchers performed 4D ultrasounds on 100 pregnant women – between 32 and 36 weeks of gestation – to assess how the babies would respond, while still in the womb, to the taste of food consumed by mothers.

The pregnant women were instructed to ingest capsules containing 400 mg of carrot or cabbage powder about 20 minutes before each exam, and guess what: the expressions of the little ones who were fed with the orange vegetable were associated with “laughing features”while the green vegetable caused “cry faces”. Check the expressions:





Example of ‘laughing face’ of a fetus exposed to carrots Photo: Psychological Science/Reproduction / Bebe.com





Example of ‘crying face’ of a fetus exposed to kale Photo: Psychological Science/Reproduction / Bebe.com

What does that mean?

For scientists, the results published in the journal Psychological Science are revealing and may help in future studies on children’s taste development. “We think that repeated exposure to flavors before birth has potential to establish food preferences after childbirth“, commented researcher Beyza Ustun in a note to the Medical Xpress.

In addition, scientists also believe that what pregnant women eat during the period of pregnancy has the possibility of influence children’s preferences after birth.

“We can argue that repeated exposure to flavors while in the womb can lead to a preference for foods already tried in the future. In other words, exposing the fetus to less ‘tasty’ sensations, such as those generated by cabbage, is able to get it used to these flavors while still in the womb”adds scientist Jackie Blissett.

The next step in the research is now to examine whether babies will demonstrate less negative responses to flavors already experienced. over time.

