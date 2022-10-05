Urgent! Government confirms the anticipation of AUXÍLIO BRASIL. See the NEW calendar

Araguari, MG —

Anxiety and despair in getting support from voters led the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaroto confirm the anticipation of Aid Brazil in October. The announcement was made only one day after determining a second round in the elections 2022.

O calendar of Brazil aid that, in principle, would start on the 18th of Octoberhe was anticipated to the 11th. The pattern of gradual releases prevails, based on the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS). This way, deposits start on day 11 with final NIS 1 and end on October 25th as final NIS 0, five days before the second round.

THE anticipation of the Auxílio Brasil calendar is not the only news for the October. O Bolsonaro government also confirmed the payment of a additional of BRL 200entitled Urban Productive Inclusion Bonus. This allowance will be granted to family members beneficiaries of the income transfer who get a job with a formal contract.

According to a recent survey by the Ministry of Citizenshipwill be served approx. 20,000 to 30,000 beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. All changes were published in the edition of the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) from the last Monday, (3).

It is worth remembering that in August was the last time the calendar of the Brazil aid was anticipated. O Bolsonaro government did not adopt the same measure in September and also showed no signs of anticipating the calendar if it had emerged victorious from the first round of the elections 2022.

Therefore, it is evident that the onslaughts of Bolsonaro and its economic team are nothing more than a political strategy aimed at reelection. the focus is the gaining support from the vulnerable population, the same served by the income transfer.

Who will be covered by the Auxílio Brasil anticipated calendar?

may receive the Brazil aid anticipated, vulnerable Brazilian families that fall into the extreme poverty and poverty linesproving a monthly family income per capita between BRL 105 to BRL 210.

They exist three possibilities for receiving Aid Brazil:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically;

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list;

If you are not on CadÚnico, you must seek a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving.

It is extremely important to remember that the family must be composed of one of these components:

Children;

pregnant women;

Mothers who are still breastfeeding;

Teenagers;

Young people between 0 and 21 years old.

Aid Brazil calendar in October

Final NIS 1: October 11th;

Final NIS 2: October 13;

Final NIS 3: October 14;

Final NIS 4: October 17th;

Final NIS 5: October 18th;

Final NIS 6: October 19th;

Final NIS 7: October 20th;

Final NIS 8: October 21st;

Final NIS 9: October 24th;

Final NIS 0: October 25.