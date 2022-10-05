US futures decline after two-day rally; OPEC+, US private employment, industrial production in Brazil and more

Asian markets closed in the blue, following the sharp rise of US and European stocks the day before, while US futures indices and European markets operate lower on Wednesday (5), as the positive trend observed in equities global trends in recent days loses momentum.

The two straight days of gains in the US came after a weakening in the latest job vacancies data prompted some investors to consider whether the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of interest rate hikes, reducing the likelihood of a deeper recession.

On the American agenda, investors are waiting for a series of economic reports this Wednesday. September ADP Private Employment Change, Trade Balance, Weekly Mortgage Applications, S&P Global PMI and ISM.

Oil prices fell after opening higher on Wednesday, erasing some of the 3% gains in the previous session, as market participants await the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) to discuss a big cut in oil prices. production.

Here, industrial production for August, at 9 am, is forecast to fall by 0.6%, compared to an increase of 0.6% in July. Later, the S&P Global Brazil PMI comes out.

On the political side, investors monitor the negotiations and political support for candidates who will contest the second round of elections.

1. World Scholarships

United States

After rising sharply in the first two trading sessions of October, driven by the expectation of a less aggressive monetary adjustment by the Fed, US futures indexes operate lower on the morning of this Wednesday (5).

New York’s major indexes retreat as hopes that the US central bank can moderate the pace of interest rate hikes begin to fade again. The US inflationary scenario is still persistent, indicating that the Fed’s stance should still be aggressive.

Investors are waiting for more signs that could mean the markets have finally bottomed out after the sharp declines in the previous quarter.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.81%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.78%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.76%

Asia

Asia-Pacific markets closed higher in today’s session (5th), after US stocks rose for a second day.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed up 5.9% at 18,087.97 on its post-holiday return Tuesday.

China’s markets remain closed for the holiday golden weekand the Indian stock market is also closed for a public holiday.

Shanghai SE (China), closed

Nikkei (Japan), +0.48%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +5.90%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.26%

Europe

European markets operate lower after the euro zone PMI fell to a 20-month low as the outlook for a recession mounts.

Euro zone business activity fell more than expected last month, raising the likelihood of a recession in the bloc.

S&P Global’s final composite euro zone PMI (purchasing managers’ index), an indicator of economic health, fell to 48.1 in September from 48.9 in August, down from a preliminary estimate of 48.2.

Wednesday’s declines came after European stocks rallied during the previous session, with the index blue chip European market closing up 3%.

FTSE 100 (UK), -1.28%

DAX (Germany), -1.00%

CAC 40 (France), -0.67%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -1.66%

commodities

Brent and WTI oil contracts operate slightly lower after rising at the open, reducing part of the previous day’s high, ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies of OPEC+ to discuss a big production cut in what analysts see it as a heavily supplied market.

OPEC+ member countries are discussing production cuts of up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd), an OPEC source told Reuters, following earlier reports that the cut would be on the order of 1 million barrels.

WTI crude, -0.38% at $86.19 a barrel

Brent crude, -0.22% at $91.60 a barrel

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +1.25% to $20,161.66 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

In the Brazilian agenda, the highlight is the industrial production for the month of August, to be announced on Wednesday (5). Itaú forecasts a retraction of 1% in relation to July and an increase of 2% in comparison with the same period last year. In the bank’s calculations, both the manufacturing, mining and extractivism part should decline, pulling the index down. There is still a S&P Global Brazil PMI (at 10 am).

In the US, at 9:15 am, there is a change in the ADP private employment of September, with a forecast of a high of 200 thousand, and fifteen minutes later, the numbers of the US trade balance are released. Finally, at 10:45 am, there is the S&P Global PMI and the US ISM.

Brazil

9:00 am: Industrial production in August, forecast to fall 0.6%, compared with a 0.6% increase in July

10 am: PMI Services and Composite

2:30 pm: Exchange flow

USA

9:15 am: September ADP job change

9:30 am: Trade balance

10:45 am: Services and Composite PMI

11 am: PMI ISM

11:30 am: Weekly Oil Stocks – EIA

5pm: Speech by Atlanta Fed Chair Raphael Bostic

International

8:00 am: OPEC+ meeting

3. Economic news

World Bank increases Brazilian GDP forecast to 2.5% this year

The World Bank increased its 2022 growth forecast for Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 1.5% to 2.5%, due to the impetus of the reopening of the economy and the increase in commodity prices.

For 2023, the agency expects activity in the country to cool down to 0.8%, due to the slowdown in the global economy, rising interest rates in the US and falling commodity prices. The figures are included in the report “New Approaches to Solving the Fiscal Deficit”, published this Tuesday (4th) by the institution.

Senate unanimously approves bill for funding the nursing floor

Yesterday, the Senate unanimously approved the complementary bill (PLP) that will allow the financing of the minimum salary for nursing professionals, sanctioned in August. PLP 44/2022, by Senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS), allows states and municipalities to reallocate resources originally received to combat covid-19 to other health programs until the end of 2022. There were 67 yes votes and none against. The measure will now be sent for consideration by the Chamber.

4. Political news

Bolsonaro meets today with parliamentarians linked to agribusiness to discuss support for the second round

Parliamentarians linked to agribusiness will meet with Bolsonaro this Wednesday, in Brasília, to discuss the support of the ruralist bench in the second round of the elections. The supra-partisan Frente Parlamentar da Agropecuária (FPA) has not formally supported any candidate this year, although most of its members are aligned with the president. In 2018, the bench declared its vote for Bolsonaro in the first round.

Lula evaluates closing proposal for a ceiling in a nod to the financial market

Former President Lula is preparing the presentation of a new fiscal rule to replace the spending cap, according to the broadcast. According to allies, Lula is rehearsing the disclosure of this program in this second round, as a nod to the financial market, which has criticized the absence of concrete proposals on a new fiscal anchor. In the 1st round, the campaign refused to say what it would put in place of the spending cap.

In this sense, party members are studying the need for at least BRL 200 billion in spending allowances, but which should be diluted over time, in order to avoid a very acute impact on the 2023 budget.

Four former PSDB presidents defend support for Lula

At the meeting of the PSDB executive, this Tuesday, four former presidents of the party defended support for Lula in the second round against Bolsonaro. Adherence to PT was defended by Tasso Jereissati, José Aníbal, Pimenta da Veiga and Teotônio Vilela Filho. The quartet expressed irritation with the declaration of “unconditional” support by the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, for the Bolsonarista ticket, reports O Globo.

Covid

Brazil recorded this Tuesday 110 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totaling 685,860 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 86. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was +26%, indicating an upward trend after 78 days.

In total, the country recorded 9,036 new diagnoses of Covid-19 in 24 hours, completing 34,735,542 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

5. Corporate Radar

Enauta’s total production (ENAT3) reached 311.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in the month of September, or an average daily production of 10.4 thousand boe.

In the third quarter, average daily production was 9,800 barrels of oil equivalent.

Cemig Geração Poço Fundo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cemig GT and owner of PCH Poço Fundo (PCH), obtained authorization from the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) for the start of commercial operation of the Generating Units #1 (UG-01)

and #2 (“UG-02”) on September 29, 2022 and October 1, 2022, respectively.

Cemig GT won the A-4 Auction held by ANEEL in June 2018, when it sold the incremental energy resulting from the expansion of the Poço Fundo SHP (9.16 MW to 30.00 MW and the physical guarantee of 5.79 average MW for 16.59 average MW), with supply starting on 01/01/2023. Therefore, UG’s commercial operation started with an advance of about 3 months in relation to the supply period established in the Auction.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)