US, Japan coordinate military offensive after North Korea missile test

North Korean government carried out an experiment with a ballistic missile, which reached Japan for the first time in five years.

South Korean Ministry of Defense/Yonhap via REUTERS

US and South Korean Air Force fighter jets in formation during military exercise



After North Korea achieve its longest trajectory with a ballistic missile, which went to the Japan For the first time in five years, the Japanese and US governments have teamed up to coordinate an immediate response and promote military preparedness exercises. the president of United States, Joe Biden, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, spoke by phone and strongly condemned the Korean test, carried out on Tuesday, 4, saying that it is a danger to the Japanese people. In the conversation, Biden reinforced the US’s unyielding commitment to the defense of Japan. The government will request that the United Nations Security Council meet publicly on Wednesday to discuss the situation in North Korea.

The North Korean missile reached the longest distance since 2017, with an average range of 4,600 km. This type of experiment is usually done towards space, to avoid hitting neighboring countries. However, North Korea’s was aimed at Japan. To defend the country, US and South Korean warplanes practiced bombing a target at sea, and US and Japanese fighter jets also conducted joint exercises over the Sea of ​​Japan. The Japanese government even warned citizens to protect themselves and suspended some train services. North Korea accuses the United States and its allies of threatening it with exercises and defense reinforcements. The US military has intensified the show of force and the White House National Security Council called the latest test “dangerous and reckless”. Japan said it had taken no steps to shoot down the missile, but Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said he did not rule out any options, including a counterattack. South Korea also said it would increase its military and cooperate with the alliance formed. The launch violates United Nations Security Council resolutions, which imposed sanctions on North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

*With information from the Reuters agency