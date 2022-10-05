US teacher fired after students complain about having difficulties

A professor of organic chemistry at NYU (University of New York) was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult.

Discontent with Professor Maitland Jones Jr., 84, prompted 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students to sign the petition, citing Jones’ teaching methods and course outline as reasons for his low grades.

“We are very concerned about our scores and have found that they are not an accurate reflection of the time and effort devoted to this story,” the petition said, according to a report in The New York Times.

“We ask that you realize that a class with such a high percentage of dropouts and low grades failed to prioritize student learning and well-being and this is reflecting poorly on the chemistry department as well as the institution as a whole.”

The charges brought against Jones include reducing the number of midterm exams from three to two; no extra credit offers; the difficulty of accessing the Zoom platform, where lectures for those with covid-19 take place; besides the fact that Jones would be a professor who teaches with a tone “not condescending and demanding”.

Jones defended the allegations made through the petition, adding that he reduced the number of exams because NYU scheduled his first test after six classes.

In addition, the technology in the classroom where Jones taught prevented him from recording his writing on the whiteboard.

He said the problem with students arose a decade ago, just a few years after he left Princeton to teach at NYU in 2007, when he noticed a loss of focus in his students.

After the virtual learning time during the pandemic, this problem has only gotten worse. “Now we see single-digit scores and even zeros,” he said.

Out of pocket lectures

In an effort to help students, Jones and two other professors recorded 52 lectures, which Jones says he paid R$26,000 out of his own pocket to publish. In 2020, about 30 students out of 475 signed a petition saying they need more help.

“They were really hurting,” Jones said. “They didn’t have good internet coverage at home.”

Zacharia Benslimane, a Harvard doctoral student and former teaching assistant to Jones, emailed NYU in his defense.

“I think this petition was written more out of unhappiness with exam scores than an actual feeling of being treated unfairly,” he wrote. ‘I realized that many of the students who always complained about the class didn’t use the resources we gave them’.

Jones said he fears for other professors at the university who may face the same response from the faculty. “I don’t want my job back,” he said. “I just want to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”