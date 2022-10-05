users will have the possibility to make polls in the groups

According to a survey by WABetaInfo, the next changes to the platform will be related to an unprecedented mechanism that promises to improve group communication.

The feature that has been in development for a few months will finally be released soon, progressively for iOS and Android devices. However, the app will still reveal exclusive information that considers the use of the tool, making the launch of the questions official.

See too: Instagram plans to remove the shopping tab from the platform

All ready for the testing phase

The project has been completed and is now in the testing phase, in which versions 2.22.21.16 and 22.21.0.70, including the main operating systems of the latest brands.

Very few people have access, as it is part of a specific configuration, requiring extra care in relation to other elements. In this way, those responsible need to have a greater domain of public perception.

How will the poll work?

A poll is a resource for automating the collection of responses, providing some options to choose from on a given subject.

You will be able to create questions, choose the alternatives and send them to the groups, so that everyone can give their opinion. By clicking on “View photos”, details about the results are presented, considering the number of participants and percentage of votes.

Trying to outperform the competition

Telegram already has this tool in its groups and channels, forcing other competitors to offer this important integration tool.

By enabling surveys, the dynamism and organization of decisions contemplating a large number of people, the attractiveness increases. Losing market share to a recent application would represent a great loss, so the goal group prefers to anticipate risks.

It is likely that the update will be available within 2 months, although nothing has been confirmed, the Whatsapp cannot fail to reach the level of its main competitor. Be aware of official announcements, keeping your app always up to date on the Play Store or Apple Store.