Vasco turns on Operário-PR and follows in the G4 of Series B







Vasco wins an important victory away from home and continues in the G4 in Serie B (Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco) Photo: Launch!

With two goals from Alex Teixeira in the end, the Vasco beat Operário 3-2 at Germano Krüger, for the 33rd round of Serie B. Reina and Paulo Victor scored for the hosts, while Bruno Tubarão and shirt 7 turned to the Cariocas. With the result, Cruz-Maltino adds 52 points and follows in the G4 of the national competition. The Phantom remains with 32, in the relegation zone.

Gigante da Colina’s next match will be against Novorizontino, on Saturday, at 18:30, in São Januário. The team from Paraná will face Chapecoense, at Arena Condá, also on Saturday, the 8th, at 11 am.

WARM START

From the beginning, the hosts found a lot of space on the left side and were in danger there. Fabiano raised his head and crossed in the area to Paulo Victor, but Danilo Boza prevented the submission. After that, Vasco had his first chance with Figueiredo, who risked from very far, but without direction.

DEFENSIVE FAILURE

In an unpretentious move, forward Felipe Garcia passed Anderson Conceição and crossed for Javier Reina, alone, to swell the Vasco net. After Operário’s goal, the visitors went on the attack in search of a tie. Edimar kicked in the area, and Raniel submitted for Simão to palm out.

GHOST FEARS

Disorganized and apathetic, Cruz-Maltino could not bother the opponent and bring danger to Simão’s goal. In the first half there were many pass errors and no reaction power. Faced with this, Operário (PR) almost didn’t increase the score with Giovanni Pavani. Reina took a corner, and shirt 11, practically alone, kicked over Thiago Rodrigues. On the rebound, Figueiredo saved and warded off danger.

MALTINE CROSS REACTS

On the return of the break, Jorginho fielded Marlon Gomes and Alex Teixeira. Despite the profusion of pass errors, Vasco was more active at the beginning of the second half and scared the white goal. Andrey Santos took a long shot in the right corner and forced Simão to make a great save.

WALKED ON THE BOARD

In another good arrival, Andrey played for Eguinaldo to risk from afar for a save by Operário’s goalkeeper. Next, Bruno Tubarão took a corner, which caused a hit in the area. The ball ended up returning to the attacker himself, who hit a beautiful kick in the corner to make everything equal. Next, Alex Teixeira advanced on the left and Bruno Tubarão sent the ball out.

WORKER IN FRONT

With successive fouls at the entrance of the area, Operário (PR) took the opportunity to score the second. Javier Reina took the free-kick, and Thiago Rodrigues tapped in a clumsy way. The ball was left clean for Paulo Victor to finish towards the bottom of the cross-maltina goal.

SHIRT 7 SAVE

In the end, Vasco went all out in search of a tie and managed to swell the net. After a cross, Alex Teixeira appeared well and finished to make everything equal again. In the last play of the game, Alex Teixeira was again alone in the area, after a cross by Gabriel Pec, and scored the winning goal. Vasco follows in the G4 thanks to a victory at the end.

DATASHEET

WORKER-PR 2X3 VASCO

Place: Germano Kruger, Ponta Grossa (PR)

Date and time: 10/04/2022, at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Leirson Peng Martins (RS) and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (RS-FIFA)

Yellow Cards: Simão (OPE) / Léo Matos, Bruno Tubarão and Alex Teixeira (VAS)

goals: Javier Reina (14’/1T) (1-0) / Bruno Tubarão (18’/2T) (1-1) / Paulo Victor (29’/2T) (2-1) / Alex Teixeira (44’/2T) (2-2) / Alex Teixeira (49’/2T) (2-3)

WORKER (Technician: Matheus Costa)

Simon; Arnaldo, Dirceu, Reniê and Fabiano; Ricardinho (Rafael Chorão 36’/2T), Fernando Neto, Javier Reina (Pablo 41’/2T); Paulo Victor (Lucas Mendes 35’/2T), Giovanni Pavani (Junior Brandão 19’/2T) and Felipe Garcia.

VASCO (Coach: Jorginho)

Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos (Bruno Tubarão 15’/2T), Anderson Conceição, Danilo Boza, Edimar; Zé Gabriel (Marlon Gomes – halftime), Andrey Santos, Nenê (Alex Teixeira – halftime); Figueiredo, Eguinaldo (Gabriel Pec 32’/2T) and Raniel (Erick 32’/2T).

