Vasco wins Operário at the end, breaks his fast away from home and continues in the G4

It was hard, but after eight defeats away from home, Vasco got a great turnaround victory, at the last minute, against Operário by 3 to 2, tonight (4). After the very bad first half in the stadium German Kruger, in Ponta Grossa (PR), the team from Rio de Janeiro launched the attack and sought a positive result in the confrontation for the 33rd round of the Série B do Brasileiro. The goal of Vasco’s triumph came in the 49th minute of the final stage, with Alex Teixeira.

Vasco remains in fourth place, reaching 52 points, guaranteeing itself in the G4 for at least one more round, as it adds three points more than Sport, in fifth place – the Pernambuco team can still be overtaken by Ituano in the complement of the round. Operário, on the other hand, remains in the relegation zone to Series C, occupying 18th place, with 32 points.

The home team started better and opened the scoring after 14 minutes of play, with Reina. Without producing anything in the first stage, Jorginho put Gigante da Colina forward after the break and managed to draw with Tubarão. At 18′, the striker who had entered three minutes before, hit placed and left everything the same. However, the visitors dropped in performance after the goal and Paulo Victor scored the second for Fantasma in the 29′. In the 44′, the team from Rio de Janeiro broke the tie with a goal from Alex Teixeira, after a cross by Figueiredo.

Who did well: Alex Teixeira decides

He entered the break and scored two goals, guaranteeing the victory to Cruz-Maltino.

Who was wrong: Zé Gabriel is not found

The steering wheel entered Yuri Lara’s spot and didn’t respond. Lost in midfield, he didn’t recover as many balls, lost several, missed passes and appeared little to help in the offensive creation. He left at halftime for Marlon Gomes to enter.

Vasco’s role: Total disorganization

Gigante da Colina managed to further worsen the scenario of the last exhibitions away from São Januário. With a team that looked like a scavenger on the field, they sinned too much in the exchange of passes and failed to create any great opportunities in the first half. Jorginho was aggressive in the second half and was rewarded with a comeback in the final minutes.

Worker’s role: Taking advantage of failures

Even at home, the Fantasma bet on a more defensive formation, exploring the counterattacks and holes that the opponent gave in the exchange of passes. The goal in the beginning, with 14′, helped even more in the team’s strategy. However, the rival’s pressure in the second half was more effective.

game chronology

The home team started better, taking more danger, especially on the left side. However, the goal in the 14th minute came from a cross on the right side of the attack. After launching the defense, Felipe Garcia put the measure for Reina to shore alone to the back of the net.

With the advantage, Operário closed down even more, while Cruz-Maltino showed no power of reaction. At 39′, Reina took a corner and Giovanni Pavani appeared completely free in the area to hit a cross. Thiago Rodrigues palmed forward and Figueiredo stretched out to take the ball for a corner.

Vasco came back from the break with two offensive changes, the entries of Marlon Gomes and Alex Teixeira in the vacancies of Zé Gabriel and Nenê. With 15′, Jorginho removed the right side Léo Matos and put forward Bruno Tubarão, increasing the pressure in the game.

And, with only two minutes on the field, Bruno Tubarão swung the net. He took the corner and, after hitting and hitting inside the area, took advantage of the leftovers and finished in place, without giving the defense any chances. In the next minute, Alex Teixeira advanced on the left and rolled back, but Tubarão missed.

After looking for equality, Vasco dropped a lot of performance and allowed the opponent to grow, who reached the second goal in a free kick. Reina hit, Thiago hit again badly and Paulo Victor, from outside the area, had time to calibrate his foot and hit the archer’s right corner.

Without giving up, the team from São Januário got the tie at 43′. Figueiredo advanced on the right and crossed for Alex Teixeira, behind Reniê, to send a left on Simão’s counterfoot to equalize. At 49′, in the last move of the game, the turn came again at the player’s feet, who this time took advantage of Pec’s cross.

Criticized, Raniel risks the bike twice

Much booed by the crowd in the tie against Londrina, striker Raniel tried to turn around in front of Operário. After a throw-in, at 15′, the striker risked a bicycle, but lacked strength and goalkeeper Simão easily spread the ball. Insistent, shirt 9 took another risk in the 30′, this time from outside the area and with an even worse execution than the first time.

Alex Teixeira disenchants, but is suspended

Vasco’s great reinforcement for the season, the striker made his 12th match on his return to the club and received the yellow card for the third time (he had already received it against Bahia and Ponte Preta) and lacks the team against Novorizontino. On the other hand, he managed to score his first two goals in this period.

next games

The two teams return to the field on Saturday (8), for the 34th round of the tournament. At 18:30, Vasco welcomes Novorizontino in São Januário. Earlier, at 11 am, the Worker visits Chapecoense at Arena Condá.

DATASHEET:

WORKER 2 x 3 VASCO

Competition: Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – 33rd round

Date: October 4, 2022, Tuesday

Time: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Place: Stadium Germano Kruger, in Ponta Grossa (PR)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Auxiliaries: Leirson Peng Martins (RS) and Lucio Beiesdorf Flor (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR FIFA/SP)

Yellow cards: Simon (OPE); Alex Teixeira, Léo Matos, Bruno Tubarão (VAS)

goals: Reina, at 14’/1st Q (THE FEET); Bruno Tubarão, at 18’/2nd Q (VAS); Paulo Victor, at 29’/2nd Q (THE FEET); Alex Teixeira, at 43’/2nd Q and at 49’/2nd Q (VAS)

FACTORY WORKER: Simon; Arnaldo, Dirceu, Reniê and Fabiano; Ricardinho (Rafael Chorão), Fernando Neto and Reina (Pablo); Giovanni Pavani (Junior Brandão), Paulo Victor (Lucas Mendes) and Felipe Garcia. Technician: Matheus Costa

VASCO: Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos (Bruno Tubarão), Danilo Boza, Anderson Conceição and Edimar; Zé Gabriel (Marlon Gomes), Andrey and Nenê (Alex Teixeira); Figueiredo, Eguinaldo (Gabriel Pec) and Raniel (Erick). Technician: jorginho