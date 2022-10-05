Vasco’s players’ notes in the match against Operário

Thiago Rodrigues [GOL]: failed in the two goals conceded. In the first, he took a long time to leave the goal and, in the second, he punched the ball into the area. Note: 3.5.

Leo Matos [LAD]: played a regular game, but missed a lot of passes and couldn’t support the attack in Vasco’s moment of great need. He was yellowed and left in the second half. Note: 5.0.

Danilo Boza [ZAG]: took a shot from above the line, but failed to cover the first goal of Operário. Note: 5.0.

Anderson Conceição [ZAG]: made interceptions, but allowed Felipe Garcia’s cross in Operário’s first goal. Note: 4.5.

edimar [LAE]: returned to start after three games on the bench and did not have a good start. The cross of the first goal came from his side, while Vasco pressed high. He also failed to hit almost any crosses. Note: 4.5.

Zé Gabriel [VOL]: chosen to replace Yuri, the midfielder left at half-time after a bad first half, with wrong passes and lost balls. Out of team rhythm. Note: 4.0.

Andrey Santos [VOL]: player of differentiated quality in the middle of Vasco. Once again he appeared as an escape, called the game and risked submissions. Note: 6.0.

baby [MEC]: participated very little in the game in the first half. It comes from very dull performances and has not been able to be decisive. He was substituted at halftime. Note: 4.0.

Eguinaldo [ATA]: he didn’t touch the ball as much, but he was the player who risked the most shots: three. In one of them, he almost landed a placed kick. Note: 5.0.

Figueiredo [ATA]: chosen to be a starter in the vacancy of Marlon Gomes, he played willfully. He finished the match as a right-back and assisted one of Alex Teixeira’s goals. Note: 6.5.

raniel [ATA]: the center forward is not having a good moment and has already entered the field pressured by the goals lost in the last round. It was bad in the match and little participated. When he had the chance, he made the wrong decisions. He left in the second half. Note: 3.0.

Entered:

Marlon Gomes [MEC]: missed passes, but increased the technical level of the midfield in the second half, presenting himself for the game and getting ahead. Note: 5.5.

Alex Teixeira [MEC]: savior of the homeland. He entered the break, took a while to get into the game, but he lost his balance in the end. After a shot close to the opponent’s goal, he hit two shots and secured the comeback. These are the striker’s first goals on his return to Vasco. Note: 8.0.

Bruno Tubarão [ATA]: entered the second half and put Vasco back in the game by hitting a beautiful kick and tying the game when Operário was winning by 1 to 0. Note: 7.0.

Gabriel Pec [ATA]: entered the end wanting game. He moved and helped improve the team’s presence in the attack. He crossed the ball for the third Vasco goal. Note: 6.5.

Erick [ATA]: came in after 30 minutes and didn’t have many chances to touch the ball. Note: 5.0.