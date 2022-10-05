Velma officially confirmed as LGBTQ in new HBO Max movie

After years of fan speculation, it’s official!

Scooby Doo! is a cartoon that crossed generations and marked the lives of many people. The series already has several films (animated and live-actions), but his most recent production – Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (Scooby Doo! Trick or treatingin free translation) received a lot of attention due to a scene that reveals that Velma is a character LGBTQIA!

the new movie of Scooby Doo that will go to the HBO Max catalog revealed scenes that recognize Velma, one of the main characters and a member of the Mystery SA. It is LGBTQ This was thanks to a scene from the long in which the girl is visibly attracted by another character female.

The character in question is called Coco Diablo and is a stylist who will play a key role in the plot, which goes far beyond just being Velma’s love interest. In the scene where the juvenile investigator examines Coco, she makes numerous observations: “Amazing glasses!”, “Amazing turtleneck!”, “Obviously brilliant!” “Loves animals!”, in addition to being speechless. Then she blushes, indicating her obvious attraction.

See the scene below:

You trailers publicly released officials does not contain this scene, but on social networks it has already spread (even before its official debut). The film even goes further, bringing another scene in which Coco and Velma are together side by side and, when Coco supports one of her hands on Velma’s shoulderthe girl has the reaction shown below (via Deadline):

The rumors about sexual orientation Velma has been a hot topic among fans for decades, since her debut in 1969. So, that speculation became official and definitive, which brought greater representativeness for one of the most popular and classic designs in history.

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! arrives at the catalog of HBO Max in October 16, 2022but will also be released on DVD on october 18.

And you, what did you think of this revelation? Are you one of the fans who was already waiting for this news or were you surprised? Do you have any other theories about a character in the franchise that you would like to see also made official? Share with us in the comments!

