Verdades Secretas 2 premieres version for TV, and Angel and Giovanna bomb in social networks | Secret Truths

It started! THE open TV version of “Secret Truths 2” debuted with all the Tuesday night, 10/4 . And the fans didn’t miss a thing! Social networks pumped until the wee hours of the morning and there was only talk of angel (Camila Queiroz) Giovanna (Agatha Moreira), the beauty of the two and even the protagonist’s little son entered the agenda of the crowd. Come check it out!

+ But first, understand the plot in 1 minute!

Giovanna and Cristiano in a hot moment in Verdades Secretas 2 — Photo: Globo

Christian (Romulo Estrela) entered the plot to investigate Angel, but it was the making out between him and Giovanna that made the temperature rise on the sofas scattered around. The scene in which the two dance and then have sex inside his car in the parking lot gave something to talk about…

Accident kills Angel's husband at the beginning of Verdades Secretas 2 — Photo: Globo

The scene is dramatic, but all eyes have turned to Fabricio. Bernardo Lessathe child actor who plays Angel’s son in the plot, delivered everything in the first minutes of the first chapter.

Giovanna very comfortable at home in Verdades Secretas 2 — Photo: Globo

The fans of the plot love Giovanna Ticiano and, of course, her interpreter, Agatha Moreira. They went crazy when platinum appeared on Globo’s screen.

Giovanna wants Angel to confess that he killed Alex in Verdades Secretas 2 – Photo: Globo