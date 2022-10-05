Very modest, Renata Lo-Prete makes a statement about Bonner

Renata Lo-Prete and William Bonner signed a partnership in the coverage of the 2022 elections, on TV Globo, but friendship has existed for decades

Renata Lo-Prete used social networks to write a text about working with William Bonner, this Tuesday (4). The Globo professional, who is always very discreet, thanked her longtime colleague for her partnership in covering the 2022 elections.

“With William Bonner and the big screen, the best partners for more than seven hours on the air. Result of the hard and dedicated work of many. Election is all good. Special thanks to the extraordinary audience that accompanied us and that gives meaning to the job of informing”, wrote the presenter of “Jornal da Globo” in the caption of a click with the journalist.

In the captions of the post on Twitter, many followers congratulated the two presenters for the partnership in front of the cameras. “It was sensational and exciting, congratulations for the professionalism”, wrote a user of the social network. “Congratulations. I worked on the elections here in Rio de Janeiro, as soon as I arrived I followed. Excellent coverage. Congratulations to the whole team”, praised another.

LONG-TIME COLLEAGUES

On Sunday (2), William Bonner revealed to the millions of Brazilians who were following the investigation that he was a college friend of Renata Lo-Prete. The two studied Communication at USP (University of São Paulo). The presenter specialized in Journalism, while Fátima Bernardes’ ex completed his studies in Publicity and Propaganda.

HEAVY WORK

Today, the anchor of “Jornal Nacional” thanked the partnership with his colleague and all the other professionals involved in the work. “After almost 8 hours in the studio on Sunday, the photo with the team that worked with us in the election. And Renata still went to record 2 episodes of the podcast The Subject in the early hours of Monday. Smiling,” she wrote on Instagram.

