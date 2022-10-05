VIDEO: meet Optimus, a humanoid robot from Elon Musk’s company | Innovation

The electric car company Tesla, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has announced the first prototype of a humanoid robot capable of walking and carrying objects. It will serve as the basis for a future version that should be manufactured on a large scale, but at the moment it is more limited.

Optimus (or Tesla Bot, as it is also called) was presented last Friday (30) at the company’s event on artificial intelligence. There was a demonstration of the prototype, which walked for a few meters and waved to the audience (see video above).

The company also showed a video in which the robot carries boxes, lifts metal bars in a factory and waters plants. On its website, the company says that the device will be able to perform “unsafe, repetitive or boring” tasks.

1 of 5 Versions of Optimus (or Tesla Bot): concept, prototype and version to be sold — Photo: Reproduction/Tesla Versions of Optimus (or Tesla Bot): concept, prototype and version that should be sold — Photo: Reproduction/Tesla

Remember three innovations that Apple brought to the iPhone 14

Ugly Duckling: how the first Brazilian computer worked, created 50 years ago

The testing robot is the successor to the model that the company presented in 2021, but which only existed in concept. To promote the project last year, the company took to the stage of the event a person dressed as a robot – remember here .

At this year’s event, in addition to the prototype, Tesla presented the model that will actually be sold. This version moves the arms, but still doesn’t walk.

Tesla plans to produce millions of units of the robot and sell them for less than $20,000.

2 of 5 Optimus prototype (Tesla Bot) presented at a company event — Photo: Reproduction/Tesla Optimus prototype (Tesla Bot) presented at a company event — Photo: Reproduction/Tesla

3 of 5 Version of the Optimus robot (Tesla Bot) that will be sold was presented by the company, but it is still not able to walk — Photo: Reproduction/Tesla Version of the Optimus robot (Tesla Bot) that will be sold was presented by the company, but it is still not able to walk — Photo: Reproduction / Tesla

When will the robot be sold?

“Our goal is to make a useful humanoid robot as quickly as possible,” Musk said. According to him, the Optimus project should be ready to receive orders between 2025 and 2027.

Test version of Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot — Photo: Reproduction/Tesla

The businessman said Tesla’s goal is to be seen as a leader in the field of artificial intelligence, not just a company that makes “cool cars”.

He projected that the company’s Optimus division could earn more than its electric vehicle division, and claimed that experience with the cars is being used to create the humanoid robots.

“We design it with the same discipline that we use when designing a car, namely designing it for manufacturing, so that you can make the robot in high volume, at low cost and with greater responsibility,” he continued.

4 of 5 At an event, Tesla presented a video in which Optimus robot appears carrying boxes and watering plants — Photo: Reproduction / Tesla At an event, Tesla presented a video in which a robot Optimus appears carrying boxes and watering plants — Photo: Reproduction / Tesla

Musk admits that he still needs to make improvements to the robot, as it is in its first version. “I think Optimus will be amazing in 5 or 10 years, off the charts,” he said.

The businessman said that humanoid robots are often quite limited. “They don’t have the brains, they don’t have the intelligence to navigate the world on their own, and they’re also very expensive and low-volume,” he said.

“Optimus is designed to be an extremely capable robot, but made in very large volumes, probably millions of units.”

5 of 5 Elon Musk during a Tesla event on September 30, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction / Tesla Elon Musk during a Tesla event on September 30, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction / Tesla

‘Robots will never rule the world’, says artificial intelligence

‘Robots will never rule the world’, says artificial intelligence

Robots Take Over Frying French Fries in U.S. Cafeterias

Robots are taking over the production of french fries in fast food restaurants

VX4: the flying car ordered by Gol

‘Flying car’ commissioned by Gol flies for the first time