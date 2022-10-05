Vini decides who to nominate for the roça

Farmer of the week of “A Fazenda 2022” (Record TV), Vini Buttel already has his decree. As much as he was determined to nominate Shay for the third roça of the program, the model turned back and has a new target: Alex.
“My wish was to put Alex. Because he tries to distort reality at all costs, distort even my economic situation out there, he tries to undermine the friendships here”, he commented with Deolane.
He and Deolane also did the math that, if Vini nominates him, the house might be able to nominate Shay.
“That will be it. What do you think, Strawberry Shortcake?”, asked Vini. “I think women talking about voting [no Shay] are going to have a lot more ownership and content than I do. Alex is a declared opponent of mine and he tries to sabotage me at all costs”, concluded Vini.
The Farm 2022: After Ingrid Ohara’s departure, who is your favorite pawn in the game?
0.93%
0.74%
6.10%
1.45%
18.67%
12.59%
0.36%
3.19%
1.63%
0.09%
1.08%
0.66%
1.08%
4.72%
2.76%
1.63%
0.50%
10.56%
31.26%
Total of 5576 wishes
The Farm 2022: Who’s the Farmer of the Week? See who has worn the hat
Want to see the fire in the hay? Get all the information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”
Watch the documentary ‘Realities: Brazil on TV’