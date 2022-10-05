‘Viva o SUS’ has to be more than a hashtag: see what needs to improve – 10/05/2022

During the covid-19 pandemic, the hashtag #VivaoSUS dominated social media. It appeared in posts from users who recognized the importance of the Unified Health System both in treating patients and in vaccinating the population.

However, in order not to become just another empty wave, the defense of the SUS needs to get off the internet and win society over. Thus, it is necessary to understand how it works, what its problems and qualities are, where it is necessary to invest and when to demand from the authorities the essential improvements for its proper functioning.

It is also important that people realize that the SUS goes beyond health care: it is a national heritage, the largest social program in the country, capable of helping to reduce the numerous inequalities that plague us.

Among the many priorities of the country at this time of economic, social and political crisis, health cannot be left aside.

However, to reduce these problems it is necessary to understand the issues behind the problems reported by users.

The topic is complex, impossible to be dealt with in a single column, but I tried to choose the issues that are usually pointed out by public health experts as essential to understand what is behind the problems noticed by users, such as queues, difficulty making appointments , delay in performing surgeries and treatments, among others. Come on:

Financing

specialists of Idisa (Institute of Applied Health Law) launched the “Health Agenda 2023”, in which they draw attention to problems and solutions for the SUS. The issue of funding deserves attention.

Brazil invests 9.5% of GDP in health, an amount slightly lower than the United Kingdom spends (10.1%), for example. However, when we analyze how much of this total is directed to public and private health, the two countries go in the opposite direction.

Brazil spends 3.8% of GDP on public health to serve the 71.5% of the population (more than 150 million people) who, according to the IBGE, depend exclusively on the SUS, and 5.8% on private health. . The United Kingdom spends 8.1% of GDP on public health and only 2.1% on the private sector.

The United States, which does not have a single health system, spends 8.5% of GDP on public health, more than double what Brazil invests. This illustrates the need to increase funding for the system, which, according to public health experts, is insufficient both from a quantitative point of view and in terms of the equitable distribution of resources.

It is also important to better define the role of the public and the private in health, “with clarity regarding the relations between them in the SUS, defining the limits of complementarity, partnerships and promotion”, points out the Idisa document.

Increasing funding and discussing how to use and distribute it effectively is, therefore, one of the needs of the SUS.

Management

According to Idisa specialists, public administration based on patrimonialism slows down the administrative processes of the SUS, which still allows political interference and lacks long-term strategic planning, which is fundamental in health.

The difficulty of integrating services in a regionalized way is also pointed out as a problem to be solved.

There is also a need for a health policy that better defines which services can or should be the object of partnership and complementarity. The lack of clarity and legal certainty regarding the ways in which public health services work is also an adversity that needs to be overcome.

In addition, we must seek projects that value health professionals, who must have well-designed career plans and decent salaries so that they can secure their positions.

primary health care

The care model defined by the SUS provides for the integration of curative practices and disease prevention, constituting a universal health model that must be based on Primary Health Care (PHC).

However, although it is able to solve up to 80% of the population’s needs with its teams of family health professionals and community agents, PHC still lacks adequate funding and retention of professionals.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), 74% of deaths in the world occur from chronic non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer. In addition, the Brazilian population is aging: in 1988, only 8% of Brazilians were over 60 years old, a number that has risen to 14% today. By 2060, it is expected that there will be 25% of elderly people in Brazil.

A model that is more centered on hospital care, focused on specialized diagnostic medicine as a gateway to the health system, as we have had so far, will not address future challenges. Thus, strengthening PHC is essential for the country to face the health problems that will be more frequent in the coming years.

Mental health

The area of ​​mental health is one of the problems of the SUS. The WHO estimates that more than 11 million people suffer from depression in Brazil. Research shows that the number of people with mental disorders such as anxiety and depression is increasing.

Therefore, it is necessary to improve the Psychosocial Care Network (RAPS) and train professionals and services for the reception and treatment of people in mental suffering.

New technologies

According to specialists in public health, it is necessary for the country to have a single national and autonomous body to carry out analyzes on the incorporation of technologies both in the SUS and for health plans.

For this, it is necessary to expand the role of Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System), which currently does this work, but which has often suffered political interference and needs improvements so that the answers regarding the incorporation of new technologies are faster and more evidence-based. The commission also needs more technical and administrative autonomy to perform its function, according to Idisa.

All this could help to reduce the judicialization in health, which has brought high costs to the area and reduced equity in access to health.

Many candidates pointed out, in this year’s elections, the need to digitize data to improve the efficiency of health care; however, although experts in the field agree that digitalization can be useful to the SUS, they emphasize the importance of establishing strict regulation and strict control of data.