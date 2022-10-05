Vladimir Putin signs decree officializing the annexation of four Ukraine regions – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed the law on the annexation of four Ukrainian regions and decrees formally appointing the leaders that Moscow had already established there. This is the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin signed four federal constitutional laws on the entry of the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions into the Russian Federation,” the lower house of parliament said.

Russia declared the annexations after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kiev said the votes violated international law and were coercive and unrepresentative.

The areas being annexed are not all under the control of Russian forces. Russia’s total claim amounts to about 18% of Ukrainian territory, although the exact borders have yet to be demarcated.





Resistance

Despite Putin’s decision, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky highlighted the advances of his army and announced the reconquest of dozens of locations taken by the Russians, while thanking the US president for the delivery of new weapons.





The Ukrainian army makes “very rapid and powerful advances in the south of our country”, he said in his daily intervention on social media, and cited eight locations retaken by Kiev forces in the Kherson region, from which the Russian army withdrew, according to maps presented by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Zelensky also thanked President Joe Biden for his “continued military support,” crucial in this major counteroffensive, after Washington announced a new $625 million in military aid to Kiev, which includes four new Himars missile launchers.