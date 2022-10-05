VP points out Corinthians mistakes and says the team let “two points slip away” against Juventude

Coach Vítor Pereira did not hide his dissatisfaction with Corinthians’ draw against Juventude, in Caxias do Sul, on Tuesday night. When analyzing the comparison, valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship, coach alvinegro stated that his team missed two points.

“More than individual mistakes, I think today is a game that we had the obligation to win, we had to have higher concentration, aggressiveness, objectivity, and we had none of that. Unfortunately, my fears before the game, which were, and I warned, about anxiety, because the points were essential”, said the coach at a press conference after the match.

Although he showed frustration with the result, the Portuguese captain said that the team’s mistakes will be used as a lesson for Timão’s next commitment. The Parque São Jorge team faces Athletico Paranaense next Saturday, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

“But what is certain is that in the next game at home, we cannot lose concentration, we have to be more concentrated, more aggressive. I didn’t like it, we have to change, this game has to serve something, but clearly a game that we missed by two points”, concluded the coach.

The match against the Paraná team, it is worth mentioning, is the last one before Corinthians face Flamengo in the big decision of the Copa do Brasil. The first game is scheduled for next Wednesday, the 12th, at Neo Química Arena, while the second will take place on the 19th, at Maracanã.

