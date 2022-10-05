Vtor Pereira comments on possible returns of Rafael Ramos and Maycon to strengthen Corinthians

During the night of last Tuesday, Corinthians was only in the tie against Juventude and wasted the chance to sleep in the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão. After the match, still at Alfredo Jaconi, coach Vítor Pereira gave a press conference and commented on the possible returns of Rafael Ramos and Maycon.

”Rafa is about to start working with us. The Maycon too, but still in a piecemeal way”, said the coach.

The duo is in the final phase of recovery from their injuries and can reinforce the alvinegra team at the end of the week, against Athletico-PR. The side is recovering from a thigh injury, while the midfielder is treating a fracture he suffered in his toe, still in the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals, against Flamengo.

The Corinthians medical department list was updated by the club ahead of last night’s clash. In addition to Rafael Ramoif Mayconother names that appear are from Junior Moraes and babble. The striker is also in the process of transitioning from a knee injury, while the defender had muscle discomfort. Paulinho and Ruan Oliveira are still dealing with a ligament injury in the knee and should return to action only next year.

Next Wednesday, Timão has the first game of the Copa do Brasil decision, against Flamengo. Coach Vítor Pereira should be able to count on almost all of his squad available for the grand final. But first, Corinthians has a commitment on Saturday, against Athletico-PR, for the Brasileirão. The ball rolls at 9pm at Neo Química Arena.

