“We’ll talk”; Braz opens the game and delivers an update on possible defender renewal with Flamengo

Flamengo still have two more games to play for the Brasileirão before the first clash of the big final of the Copa do Brasil against Corinthians at Neo Química Arena, on October 12th. Even so, the duels against Internacional, at Maracanã and Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, will be the last tests for Dorival Júnior to be able to assemble his team for the finals of the most democratic tournament in the country.

Who should be selected for the decisions is the right winger Rodinei. The professional, who was often not an option even on the bench with some coaches, has Dorival Júnior’s confidence. So much so that the defender debunked Matheusinho. However, his contract with Rubro-Negro runs until the end of the year and the tendency is that the athlete will not continue at Gávea, even with the appeal of the technical commission that wants the side to remain for 2023.

There are those who say that Rodinei will move from Rio de Janeiro to play for Atlético Mineiro in 2023. However, vice president Marcos Braz revealed that there is still nothing certain that the winger will leave the Mais Querido so far and that the Mineiro Club so far has not signaled that he will try to sign the defender next season. In an interview with the podcast Podfla, the director even left open the chance for Rodinei to extend his contract, which ends in December 2022. the professional is free to sign a pre-contract with any team.

“He can sign a pre-contract with any club. If he signs with the club or with any situation of another contract, the team that signed must inform Flamengo”, said Braz about the athlete’s departure. “Today, we do not have any information if there is a pre-contract in force with him”, pondered Braz, who stated that there is still a possibility for Fla to renew with the right-back, however he has stated that this conversation will be for the end. of the year.

“I have an excellent relationship, a special affection. When we understand that we should talk about it again, we will talk”, admitted one of the strong men of the carioca club. “I have no problem about it”concluded the manager, who is already planning the year 2023 for Flamengo although the team still has the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil titles to play for.