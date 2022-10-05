What are the rights of those who bought tickets to Coldplay’s postponed shows?

Estimated reading time: two minutes

The eight concerts by British rock band Coldplay scheduled to take place this October have been postponed until next year. However, there are no confirmed dates yet. The information was given through the group’s social networks. In this way, the consumer who purchased the ticket can be refunded if he is unable to attend the new event dates.

announcement

According to the note released in English and Portuguese on the group’s Instagram profile, singer Chris Martin has a “serious lung disease”. Therefore, on doctor’s orders, the singer must be away from the stage for at least three weeks. In addition, the band informed that fans should keep their tickets, which will be valid for the shows that will be held in 2023.

The presentations would start next week, and the first city to receive the band would be Rio de Janeiro, on October 11th and 12th. Then the band would perform in São Paulo, between the 15th and 22nd of October.

Rights of those who bought the tickets

Therefore, those who bought tickets to one of Coldplay’s concerts have three alternatives in the face of postponing the performances. So, the first option is to continue with the tickets and go to the shows on the new dates, which will be announced later.

In addition, if the consumer does not want or cannot attend the shows in 2023, he can receive the ticket value in credits for other events organized by the same company. Finally, it is possible to receive a full refund of the amounts, which must be done immediately.

According to David Douglas Guedes, legal advisor at the Consumer Protection Institute (Idec), the refund can be increased by monetary restatement.

“If the organizers make the postponement or cancellation, the Consumer Protection Code guarantees the cancellation of the purchase with immediate refund, with monetary adjustment. It is important to emphasize that the choice is always at the customer’s discretion, whether they want reimbursement, credits for other shows or keep the tickets for the new schedule”, Guedes explained to the newspaper O Globo.

Image: fizkes/Shutterstock.com