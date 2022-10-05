what changes in the Brazilian sedan next year

Toyota has just presented in Japan the half-life update of the current and 12th generation Corolla, whose restyling arrives in Brazil in 2023, already as a 2024 line, thanks to the investment of R$ 50 million in the Indaiatuba (SP) plant, announced by the Japanese automaker last March.

As for the look, the version of the sedan for the Japanese market has changed little, being restricted to details such as the new design of the front grille and the signature of LED headlights. In Brazil, the Corolla’s design follows that adopted by the European version, which also gained discreet updates last June – restricted to the redesign of the alloy wheels and also the front grille.

These changes in the external appearance of the European Corolla will also be adopted in Brazil from next year, but the news that really matter are in the mechanical part and also in the technology items in the cabin.

In the same way as the Japanese Corolla, the European one was stronger in the hybrid version, which kept the 1.8 engine associated with the electric drive. In both Japan and Europe, the battery-powered engine gained performance, which raised the combined power from the current 122 hp to 150 hp.

As this mechanical set is flex in Brazil, the increase in power may be a little greater here, while the torque of the electric unit also rose 2.2 kgfm – Toyota does not report the combined torque.

New European Corolla, presented in June, anticipates the Brazilian version and brings few new visuals Image: Disclosure

According to the eastern automaker, with the updates, the hybrid set provides an average consumption of 30.2 km/l in the WLTC cycle adopted in Japan. Here, the versions with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine should not present any new features in terms of performance.

Rear of the new European Corolla is identical to that of the current car and in Brazil it should not change either Image: Disclosure

In addition to changes in design and mechanics, inside the Corolla there are new features such as the multimedia center with a 10.25-inch screen, which now connects wirelessly to cell phones via Android Auto and Apple Car Play and has a dedicated 4G connection option with WIFI router.

In addition, the Corolla gained a fully digital instrument panel, with a 12.3-inch screen.

As in Europe, the Brazilian Corolla should bring a new digital panel and renewed multimedia in the top versions Image: Disclosure

To top it off, the package of safety-oriented technologies has gained an intersection assist, which detects pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles and brakes the vehicle autonomously to avoid collisions.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.