What Datafolha and Ipec say about the difference between poll numbers and poll results

Electoral polls by Ipec and Datafolha released on the eve of this year’s election showed divergences with the final results of the electronic voting machines. The surveys failed, for example, to predict the victory or leadership of right-wing candidates in the country’s main electoral colleges. The phenomenon prompted a series of questions on social media.

This Monday, 3, representatives of research institutes granted interviews to try to explain the flaws in the surveys:

This Monday, 3rd, the director of Datafolha, Luciana Chong, assessed that voters who decided to vote at the last minute in this first round favored Bolsonaro’s candidacy, which would explain the difference between the institute’s poll on the eve of the election and the poll results.

“We believe that there was a last-minute decision movement, especially from voters of Ciro, Simone Tebet, undecided and those who could vote white and null, and this movement ended up being more in favor of Bolsonaro. That’s why he got a result. greater than the poll had captured on the eve of the election,” Luciana said in an interview with GloboNews.

The director of the institute pointed out that the indication of the polls of a possible end of the elections in the first round with the election of Lula may have motivated this migration of votes to the current president.

“With the possibility of finishing in the first round with Lula winning, I believe there was an anti-PT movement, of ‘let’s take the election to the second round’, with Ciro voters voting for Bolsonaro so that victory would not happen in the first round. “, Chong pointed out.

The Datafolha representative also maintained that there was no error on the part of the institute, because the surveys are not intended to predict the future. “It cannot be said that there was an error, because the poll is not a prognosis. It is carried out throughout the entire election, we did eight rounds in this election to show the photograph of each moment”, she concluded.

The director of Ipec (former Ibope), Márcia Cavallari, also presented justifications and cited the anticipation of votes for Bolsonaro by undecided voters, by Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet. She also considered the difficulties faced this year in collecting data from the survey.

“We had difficulty in the field, with hostility from the interviewers, aggressions, not as serious as in Datafolha, but taking the interviewer’s tablet or passing by on a motorcycle screaming at the time of the interview”, said the director of Ipec to GloboNews. She assured that the institute is already in the field this Tuesday, 4th, to research about the second round.

According to Marcia, “research is not a prognosis” but a measure of a moment. “We were moved by the volatility of this election,” she added.

