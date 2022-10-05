What happened to the national chip factory that had Eike as a partner and has a debt of R$ 600 million

The failure of the first factory in South America to operate in several stages of chip production is related to several factors that resulted in a request for judicial recovery and labor and tax debts of R$ 600 million.

It was conceived in 2005 by the former president of Volkswagen do Brasil Wolfgang Sauer – who was one of the shareholders, but died in 2013. Its main partner, alongside BNDES, was businessman Eike Batista, who sold his share to Corporación America in 2014, after the scandals that led his group to bankruptcy.

With the change of shareholder, the name of the company was changed from Six to Unitec, the same as the factory of the Argentine group has in its country, where it produces chip for cell phone card, identity document, passport and other applications.

The company’s situation worsened in 2019, when IBM, then owner of 18.8% of the shares and provider of the technology, left the project. The American parent company sold its global semiconductor operations and the buyer was not interested in the local factory.

Marco Aurélio Barreto, partner at Tauá Partner and responsible for Unitec’s recovery process, says that the project also faced difficulties due to exchange rate changes, which increased the costs of investments in reais, as most of the equipment was imported.

“What Unitec needs most is an operator who understands the subject, who designs and produces semiconductors, and has customers and suppliers,” says Barreto. Brazil is home to eight companies that carry out parts of the chip production process, but none that do most of the steps.

In a note sent to Estadão, Corporación America also informs that, in 2015, public banks suspended the planned credit lines. “This circumstance led to the need for shareholders to increase their capitalization commitments”, he says.

“Corporación América expressed interest in making the corresponding contributions with the other partners but, unfortunately, they did not want to continue making capital contributions”, adds the note, “and the plant remains in a pre-operational state”.

The Argentine company says it has made extraordinary contributions to ensure the maintenance and protection of the company’s assets, in addition to granting lines of credit to Unitec. According to information, some machinery was sold.

EMPLOYEES

According to the president of the Metalworkers Union of Belo Horizonte and region, Geraldo Valgas, Unitec had 150 employees, who prepared the factory and carried out production tests. In 2020, there were only 30. The entity represents ten of them in a labor lawsuit that is before the Superior Labor Court (TST). The group asks about R$ 7 million in compensation.

BNDES is also taking action against Unitec. In addition to being a shareholder, the bank lent R$ 173 million to the company. The institution says that the issuance of a precatory letter for attachment of a property given in mortgage has already been determined.

According to BNDES, “with the heating up of the global semiconductor market, the company and its shareholders have been looking for strategic investors that align themselves with its business plan, with a view to making the company operational”. BDMG follows the same line and says it supports the process of searching for a restructuring plan that involves attracting new investors.

The Municipality of Ribeirão das Neves was not involved in the search for new investors, but claims to be interested in following the issue. The government of Minas also wants to attract contributions to the sector, considered fundamental for the economy. “Presentations with potential foreign investors have already been carried out”, he says in a note, without informing if any have expressed interest.

foreign investors

Announced in 2012 and scheduled to start operations in three years, but inactive until now, Unitec’s semiconductor factory in Minas Gerais, an investment of R$ 1.2 billion, has become a kind of “bait” to attract international groups to produce the component in Brazil. Today, it is imported from Asia, and its shortage since the beginning of the pandemic has caused stoppages in several factories around the world, mainly in vehicles.

Unitec’s two main shareholders are currently the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and the Argentine company Corporación America, with a 33% stake each. The minority shareholders are the Minas Gerais Development Bank (BDMG) and the companies Matec and Intecs. The use of its facilities and infrastructure in Ribeirão das Neves, metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, could bring forward the start of local chip production by two years. A new factory can take at least four years to complete.

It was this “benefit” – of already having the structure to accelerate the process – that a group of automotive sector leaders and representatives of the federal government presented to two semiconductor manufacturers on a trip to Japan in the last two weeks. One of them is Renesas, one of the largest chip producers in the world, based in Tokyo.

The Brazilian government also informed that it will soon issue a provisional measure establishing tax relief, financing alternatives and infrastructure for those interested in investing in local production.

MARKETPLACE

Another point highlighted by the group is the size of the Brazilian market. The automotive industry alone should demand almost 4 billion chips a year, based on an annual production of 2.3 million vehicles, according to calculations by the National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea). Each new car has approximately 1,500 microchips.

“Leaders of the two Japanese companies (one asked not to be named) listened to the proposals, asked for more information and will schedule new meetings here in Brazil to discuss the topic”, says the entity’s president, Márcio de Lima Leite, who led the group on a visit to Japan.

He recalls that, in several countries, especially in Asia, there are 29 semiconductor factories under construction, projects started before the scarcity crisis caused by the pandemic. “Today, to buy equipment for production, there is a waiting list of two to three years.”

Local production has become essential for Brazilian industry, says Leite. Demand for chips, already very high, will grow substantially with the use of 5G, the internet of things and the arrival of connected, electric and autonomous cars.

VEHICLE PRODUCTION

The shortage of semiconductors still plagues the auto industry. Supply has improved compared to 2021, but is far from normalized. The forecast is that the shortage will continue in 2023, but with less impact compared to this year. Since January, Brazil has stopped producing around 170,000 vehicles for lack of chips and other components. In the entirety of 2021, there were 378 thousand.

Data from the consultancy AutoForecast Solution (AFS) indicate that, worldwide, there is a loss of production of 4.2 million vehicles this year, adding up to about 15 million units since the beginning of the pandemic.

For the president of Anfavea, Márcio de Lima Leite, the re-industrialization of Brazil involves the production of items currently only imported, such as semiconductors. “Outside, there are 29 factories under construction and, if Brazil does not join this wave, we will be very behind.” According to him, in the last two years the dependence of Brazil and Asian countries became clear, but governments such as the US and Europeans are investing in localization. “We have no choice.”

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.