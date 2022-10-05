What is tension headache, which affects influencer Virginia Fonseca – 10/04/2022

Headache, popularly known as headache, is motivated by multiple factors, such as sinusitis, for example. The most common type is the so-called tension headache, which can be associated with stress or insomnia. The condition was recently touted as the cause that may be behind the headaches that digital influencer Virginia Fonseca has been experiencing during her pregnancy.

“No sinusitis. Doctor said it could be tension headache,” she wrote in a post on social media on Tuesday (4). It is estimated that there are between 150 and 200 types of headache and that pain affects between 10% and 20% of the population. Tension-type headache is classified as primary, that is, the headache is the main or only symptom.

What is tension headache

Considered the most prevalent in medical practice, tension headache can appear episodic or chronic and has among its main characteristics the sensation of pain in tightness or pressure on both sides of the head. The intensity is mild to moderate and the duration can range from 30 minutes to seven days.

Another important feature is that tension headache does not bring with it other symptoms, such as nausea or vomiting, nor does it worsen with physical activity. It is usually associated with stress, insomnia and prolonged fasting, but it can also be caused by multiple causes, such as sinusitis, meningitis and aneurysm, among others.

How does the treatment work?

Tension headache requires monitoring and medical treatment when it becomes frequent. The most important thing is to know the determining cause that is causing the pain. In the case of sinusitis, for example, first, it is necessary to treat the nasal inflammation.

In cases of persistent crises to the point of disrupting daily activities and impairing quality of life, it is necessary to seek a neurologist. He will distinguish between primary headache (pain is the only symptom) or secondary (which can be caused by a tumor, stroke or venous thrombosis, among other problems), or even if what affects the patient is actually a migraine.

In addition to knowing the diagnosis, at the medical consultation you will receive the correct medication recommendation, as the popular pain reliever that we take in specific situations — a headache resulting from a bad night’s sleep or after a stressful day, for example — is only recommended for use in a punctual way and not as treatment.

Is it different from migraine?

Migraine is one of the types of headache. The two pictures differ by the location of the pain; duration; intensity; intolerances, such as odors or light; and if it is accompanied by other symptoms, such as motion sickness.

Headache is motivated by multiple factors, such as sinusitis, for example. Migraine, also known as migraine, is caused by a genetic predisposition and is characterized by strong intensity, and can become chronic when it occurs more than once a week or more than four times a month.

In May of this year, after being hospitalized, influencer Virginia Fonseca was also diagnosed with headache refractory to conventional analgesia, a condition in which the person has a headache that does not go away with the use of normally used medications.

*With news report published on 10/15/2021.