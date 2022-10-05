What is the fortune of Gisele and Tom Brady, who are one step away from separation? – 10/05/2022

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are in crisis and it’s no longer a secret to anyone. Several news in recent months indicate that the couple is close to separating – they have even hired lawyers for this, according to Page Six.

With the possible (or imminent?) separation, the curiosities that surround the power couple increase. Among them, the fortune of each one.

How much equity does Brady have?

One of the biggest names in the history of the NFL, Tom Brady has an estimated fortune of US$ 250 million, which is equivalent to approximately R$ 1.3 billion, according to the site Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2020 alone, the player earned US$ 45 million (approximately R$ 237 million), according to a survey by Forbes. Every fortune joins joint ventures or not with Gisele, with whom he has been married since 2009 and has two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

Gisele Bündchen with children Vivian and Benjamin, and stepson Jack, eldest son of Tom Brady Image: Playback/Instagram

And Gisele?

Gisele has within her reach US$ 400 million, around R$ 2.1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

With an estimated annual salary of US$ 40 million (about R$ 211 million) due to contracts signed even after retirement, in 2015, Gisele fulfills greater “collaboration” in the family fortune. For years the model was the highest paid in the world.

Mansion that belonged to Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady in Massachusetts, USA Image: Publicity / Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty

Mansions and Investments

In early 2021, it was reported that the couple sold a mansion with seven bathrooms, a yoga studio, a wine room and a 20-car garage for US$32.5 million (about R$171 million at the current price), according to the company. Forbes.

While waiting for a buyer, Gisele and Tom moved into a huge Florida mansion valued at R$136 million and with a monthly rent of R$407,000. The waterfront mansion in the city of Tampa had 2,800 square meters, seven suites, nine bathrooms, movie theater and game room.



At the end of 2020, they made another investment and bought a mansion located on a private island in Florida, where musician Julio Iglesias, Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima — who was a Victoria’s Secret angel with Gisele — and also Ivanka Trump, daughter live. of former US President Donald Trump.

The two paid US$17 million (about R$89.6 million) for the property in the condominium, according to the New York Post.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In fact, real estate seems to be another specialty of Tom Brady off the field. Over the course of his career he moved, lived and sold several mansions in California, Massachusetts and New York.

And it’s not limited to that. In June 2021, Brady and Gisele entered into a partnership with exchange (digital platform) of cryptocurrencies FTX: he to act as an ambassador and she as a consultant for Environmental and Social Initiatives.

According to Forbes, the deal also included an equity stake in the couple and the receipt of cryptocurrencies. Founded in 2017, FTX’s net worth is currently valued at $8.3 billion. Which, of course, will increase the fortune of the couple (or ex-couple).