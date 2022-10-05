What is the fortune of the current King of England?

As everyone knows, on the 8th of September of this year, Queen Elizabeth passed away. With that, immediately her eldest son, Charles, became king by being the next to occupy the throne. Despite the sadness of the moment, some bureaucracies need to be respected, including the new king charles fortune III must be inherited by him. Due to the extensive reign of her predecessor, many wonder what would be the value inherited by the new king and what is the value of his fortune. In this article we talk about exactly that, check it out below.

How much does the new British king get?

The new king is the holder of 425 million pounds, local currency, which equates to approximately R$2.5 billion when converted. Despite being a very high value, this is only a part of the declared assets of the royal family.

Does King Pay Tax?

Although the UK requires people with wealth above £325m to pay 40% tax, this law does not apply to the monarch or his or her consort. As with many other responsibilities of a normal citizen, King Charles is not obligated to give nearly half of the value to the government.

In addition, the king also does not need to declare all his finances, obtaining the right to leave them private. That is, the value we know may be much greater than we imagine it to be! Parallel to this, the new king receives a private inheritance from his mother of 370 million pounds, something around R$ 2.2 billion.

And the rest of the royal family?

It’s not just King Charles, the whole family has a lot of money, especially in goods, after all, in jewelry alone, the value reaches almost R$ 18 million. Just during the 1 year period, between March 2021 and March 2022, the royal family received around 86.3 million pounds (R$516 million) on account of the so-called Sovereign Grant or “Sovereign Grant” in Portuguese.