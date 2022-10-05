What records can Palmeiras beat if they win the Brasileirão?

Isolated leader of the Brasileirão, opening ten points of advantage at the end of the 29th round, Palmeiras is very close to conquering once again the national title, the third in the era of consecutive points, the seventh since 1971 and its 11th since the beginning of the Brazil Cup.

In addition to confirming even more as the greatest national champion, coach Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras could break some records if they manage to maintain their good performance in these last nine rounds. Without still losing away from home, Palmeiras could be the first team to finish a league without defeat as a visitor.

After the 3-1 victory over Botafogo at Engenhão, Palmeiras reached the mark of 15 games without defeat away from home, which is already a record sequence in the era of consecutive points. Adding the two 2021 games together, Verdão has already accumulated 17 unbeaten games as a visitoralso the biggest series since 2003.

In addition, with 33 points away from home, Palmeiras needs seven more (among the 12 they will play), to have the best use of a visitor in the running points and overcome Fluminense in 2012, who scored 39 points and had of 68.4%. The current use of Palmeiras is 73.3%.

With nine wins in 15 games as a visitor, Palmeiras needs two more wins to equal the number of away wins of Fluminense in 2012 and Flamengo in 2019, the record holders so far with 11 each since 2006. If they win three of the last four away games, Palmeiras will have the best use of a visitor and the record of wins away from home in an edition since 2006.

With just two defeats in 29 games, Palmeiras has a series of 14 unbeaten games in their favor in the Brasileirão. With nine games remaining, Verdão will have five matches at home (Coritiba, São Paulo, Avaí, Fortaleza and América-MG) and four more away (Atlético-GO, Athletico-PR, Cuiabá and Internacional). If you don’t lose or if you’re defeated just one more time, Palmeiras could be the champion with the fewest defeats in the era of consecutive points. Since 2003, the record holders are São Paulo in 2006, Palmeiras in 2018 and Flamengo in 2019, who lost four of their 38 games.

team with the best attack and best defense of the 2022 Brasileirão, Palmeiras can repeat the feat of their last two titles in Serie Awhen it also lifted the cup being the best team in both aspects, in 2016 and 2018. Since 2003, in addition to Palmeiras, only São Paulo (in 2006) and Corinthians (2015), managed to be champions with the best attack the best defense.

With 63 points, Palmeiras today has the fourth best campaign of a leader until the 29th round, behind only Flamengo in 2019 (68 points), Fluminense in 2012 (65 points) and São Paulo in 2007 (63 points, but with a better balance). If they win all their next nine games (27 points), Alviverde will reach 90 points and equal the best campaign, which belongs to Flamengo in 2019. But we know that this is very difficult, since the team comes from four consecutive victories and would end with a streak of 13 wins. Not impossible, but unlikely.

If they maintain their current points advantage (72.4%) and add 20 points (six wins and two draws in the last games), Palmeiras will finish the Brazilian with 83 points, one point less than Atlético-MG in 2021 (84 points), who had the second-best campaign in the straight points era with 20 clubs since 2006.

With a ten-point advantage over the second-placed team at the end of the 29th round, Palmeiras has the possibility to win the title in the 33rd round and be the champion with more rounds to spare. So far, the record holders are São Paulo in 2007, Cruzeiro in 2013 and Flamengo in 2019, who won the title in the 34th round, four before the 38th and final round.

Follow Rodolfo Rodrigues on Instagram

Follow Rodolfo Rodrigues on Twitter